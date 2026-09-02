Word Prompt – SORRY – Ruchi Koval

One of those things that bugs me to no end is when people apologize when they haven’t done anything wrong. Mostly women, by the way, but some men run this risk as well.

Think about it: someone bumps into you in the grocery store and you turn around and say, “Oh, I’m sorry!” Someone does something nice for you, and you say, “I’m sorry you put yourself out!” We even feel apologetic inviting people to our simchas, so as not to inconvenience them!

Here’s my rule: sorry is a powerful and important word. It reflects the middah of teshuvah. It is a beautiful and thoughtful thing to say when it’s true and you mean it. It ought not to be squandered pointlessly. That tarnishes the value of the word.

Instead of “sorry,” try saying, “thank you!”

Thank you for waiting for me.

Thank you for putting yourself out for me.

Thank you for traveling all this say to come to my simcha. (And don’t, I beg of you, say, “I feel terrible!” That’s just a cheat way to say “I’m sorry.”)

And if you have done something wrong? By all means, belt it out. Sorry!