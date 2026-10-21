Word Prompt – VERKLEMPT – Martin Bodek

There are many Yiddish words that have osmosified (new coinage; you heard it here first) their way into the general culture. You'll now hear them completely outside of any kind of Jewish context, and might even hear them often. You could also hear them while being "bageled."

Examples include, but are certainly not limited to, and in no particular order: chutzpah, futz, klutz, kvetch, mentsch, mazel tov, nosh, oy, oy vey, oy yoy yoy, tsuris, tumult, yutz, zaftig, shpiel, shtick, schlep, schnook, schmaltz, schmooze, and a whole pile of "sch-" words that are unmentionable expletives. All versions of the word "meshugana" are in common use, but commonly misused. Folks have trouble conjugating them all.

Following this assembly line of words that have entered the vernacular are some waiting in the wings to be used, such as "verklempt."

This word tried its best to make it into culturespeak via Mike Myers's Linda Richman “Saturday Night Live” skits, but I've never heard it spoken by someone in the general culture. It's a fit word, a useful and worthy word. Its day will come.

Merriam-Webster certainly noticed its value, and it defines the word as "Overcome with emotion; choked up." That about covers it.

Before its day arrives, however, I have some candidates that will be spoken around water coolers sooner, such as, but certainly not limited to, and in no particular order:

Bupkis, feh, kibbitz, plotz, and kvell.

Place your bets now.