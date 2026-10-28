Word Prompt – Z’MAN – Sharona Halickman

In the world of yeshivot and midrashot in Israel, everything revolves around “z’manim.” We start with z’man Elul, which is an intensive learning time leading up to the high holidays. Then we have z’man choref (winter), which lasts from the beginning of Cheshvan until Nisan and finally we have z’man kayitz (summer) from Iyar until Tisha B’Av.

In between these regular z’manim, we have vacations called Bein HaZmanim from Yom Kippur until the end of Tishrei, the entire month of Nisan and from Tisha B’Av until Rosh Chodesh Elul.

There are websites and apps where you can find out all of the halachic times for your city: dawn, sunrise, latest Shema, latest Shacharit, midday, Mincha, sunset and nightfall. These times are important in the realms of prayer, Shabbat, holidays, fast days as well as the intricate laws of taharat ha’mishpacha and even the timing of the chuppah. In a lot of these situations, if you missed the z’man, you missed the opportunity to perform a mitzvah.

The Shalosh Regalim are called z’manim as well. Pesach is z’man cheruteinu (the time of our freedom), Shavuot is z’man matan torateinu (the time of the giving of our Torah) and Sukkot/Shmini Atzeret/Simchat Torah are z’man simchateinu (the time of our gladness). We conclude the evening kiddush with the words “Who sanctifies Israel and the z’manim (festive seasons).”

On Chanukah, when we light our chanukia, we say “in those days and at this season (bazman hazeh).”

Just as G-d performed miracles in the time of Chanukah, we could use some more miracles today (bazman hazeh) as well!