World Mizrachi Wins Back Equal Scholarship Subsidies

The World Mizrachi Movement has secured a new financial arrangement ensuring that yeshiva and seminary students participating in the MASA program are now eligible for the same significant subsidies as students in other MASA tracks.

The achievement was the result of the ongoing efforts of Rabbi Doron Perez, Executive Chair of World Mizrachi, and Roi Abecassis, Deputy Chair of KKL and representative of World Mizrachi in KKL, representing a forum of over fifty seminaries and yeshivot that operate within the MASA framework. Since the forum’s founding six years ago, Mizrachi has helped lobby on behalf of the students of these institutions on various fronts including increased financial support from the National Institutions, millions of dollars raised annually through joint crowdfunding campaigns, and recently securing an emergency budget of five million shekels for students who remained in Israel during the recent conflict with Iran when their programs closed for the Pesach vacation.

Prior to this important decision, many yeshiva and seminary students relied heavily on private fundraising initiatives to offset the considerable costs of studying in Israel, while other MASA participants accessed funding directly from KKL. This disparity created financial challenges and a sense of inequality for these Diaspora students, most of whom belong to the Religious Zionist community and come to Israel to deepen their Jewish identity and connection to the land.

This decision, which followed years of extensive efforts, will ensure equal eligibility for all MASA participants to scholarship funds. World Mizrachi described the development as a major step forward for Zionist Torah education and in particular these yeshivot and seminaries whose missions are focused on strengthening Jewish identity and the bonds between the Diaspora and Israel.

Rabbi Perez said, “It has been a personal privilege over the years to work on behalf of these institutions that are so committed to connecting students through a love of the people of Israel, the torah of Israel, the land of Israel and the State of Israel.”

Roi Abecassis added, “We have succeeded in removing a long-standing obstacle that has stood in the way of yeshivot and seminaries, enabling them to continue their mission on behalf of international students.”