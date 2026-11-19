Vayeitzei

Yaakov never planned to stick around with Lavan for more than seven years. The original plan was that he would work seven years for Rachel and then leave. The number seven was proposed by Yaakov himself, Lavan did not ask him to work that long. Theoretically, if Yaakov had offered six or five, Lavan might also have accepted. R' Bachyei says that the reason Yaakov offered precisely seven years is because at the time Rachel was only five years old and Yaakov wanted to wait until she was of childbearing age before they were married.

Everyone knows the story and what happened next. Lavan switched Rachel with Leah and Yaakov was forced to work an additional seven years.

At the end of the fourteen years, Rachel gives birth to Yosef and Yaakov decides this is the time to leave. Why did he not leave earlier? The Mefarshim give many reasons. Firstly, he made a deal with Lavan. Even though Lavan was a scoundrel who repeatedly violated their contract giving Yaakov every right to renege, Yaakov was not dishonest and was adamant on fulfilling his part of the deal. A second reason is that Yaakov waited for Yosef to be born before returning home and confronting Eisav. Yosef is Eisav's nemesis and Yaakov did not want to risk a confrontation with Eisav before he had the protection of Yosef.

Yaakov says to Lavan "Release me and I will return" (Bereishit 30:25). What happens next is a conundrum.

Lavan is reluctant for Yaakov to leave. By virtue of Yaakov's presence Lavan has been blessed and if Yaakov leaves now, this prosperity will cease. Lavan manages to convince Yaakov to remain – in return for sheep. In the first fourteen years, Yaakov remained penniless. His only recompense was his marriage to Leah and Rachel. Lavan now agrees to give Yaakov fiscal remuneration (in the form of sheep) as an incentive to remain.

Incredibly Yaakov agrees and the parsha goes on to tell how, with HaKadosh Baruch Hu's help, Yaakov became exceedingly wealthy. HaKadosh Baruch Hu shows Yaakov how to legally "siphon" sheep from Lavan's flock – using all kinds of, what on the surface appears to be "black magic" (sticks of different colors, speckled, spotted sheep etc.) Yaakov is doing very well, much to the dismay of Lavan and his sons, who see their fortune dwindling before their very eyes.

Then the pasuk says "Yaakov saw the face of Lavan and it was not like before" (Bereishit 31:2) – the classic form of antisemitism. The Gentiles are comfortable with the subjugated Jews living amongst them bringing them blessing, until the Jews start to become more successful than they are.

Yaakov's decision to remain after the fourteen years of his deal with Lavan and after Yosef was born – had nothing to do with money or materialism. There was something much more critical to Yaakov that made him stay an extra seven years ... for sheep!

There is much to learn from the literal understanding of the psukim relating to Yaakov's life, but it is impossible to fully understand only on a literal level. With so much going on behind the scenes, it is essential to study the "story" of Yaakov on a deeper level.

The following is an explanation of what is going on behind the scenes as described by the Chida (R' Chaim Yosef David Azulai).

Adam HaRishon was the pinnacle of HaKadosh Baruch Hu’s creation and embodied all the souls of mankind ever to be. After Adam HaRishon and subsequent generations sinned, these holy neshamot "shattered" and were dispersed into 600,000 parts. These fragments of holy neshamot came under the control of the forces of impurity which were represented by Lavan (Ben Yehoyada, Sanhedrin 105a). These 600,000 neshamot were reduced in stature and were reincarnated into the neshamot of animals – Lavan's sheep.

This is the reason that Yaakov had to go to Lavan's house in the first place, to set these 600,000 neshamot free. Yaakov himself was a reincarnation of Adam HaRishon and was the tikkun for Adam HaRishon. This is why Yaakov took the role as shepherd of Lavan's flocks. The first time Yaakov saw Rachel with Lavan's sheep, he realized the task that lay ahead of him, he had pity on the sheep and rushed to give them water.

When Yaakov arrived in Charan Lavan had very few sheep. Lions would eat his flock and the sheep would die of plagues. When Yaakov arrived, Lavan had only 70 sheep. Under Yaakov's care, these 70 sheep multiplied into 600,000, in much the same way as the 70 souls of Yaakov who later went down to Egypt multiplied into 600,000. By caring for Lavan's sheep and causing them to multiply, Yaakov managed to extract all the 600,000 fragments of Adam HaRishon's neshama.

Why davka did Lavan have to have control of these neshamot? Because he was the origin of the forces of impurity. Although, in the first 14 years, Yaakov managed to concentrate all the 600,000 neshamot in Lavan's sheep, he had not yet managed to set these neshamot free. That only happened in the final, extra six years he remained with Lavan.

The whole episode with the sticks and spots/speckles conceals something far more profound than simple "conjuring" with fertility. The three colors of the sticks correspond to the Kabbalistic concepts of "Chesed" (kindness), "Din" (judgement) and "Rachamim" (mercy). Yaakov was, on a spiritual level, doing what was necessary to release these trapped neshamot fragments of Adam HaRishon and set them free.

It is not incidental that all the leaders of Am Yisrael were shepherds, Avraham, Yitzchak, Yaakov, Moshe, David, etc. because the neshamot of Am Yisrael, the fragments of Adam HaRishon's shattered neshama, were repeatedly rescued by the leaders of Am Yisrael.

Parshat HaShavua Trivia Question: What was the age difference between Leah and Rachel?

Answer to Last Shiur’s Trivia Question: How many wells of Avraham did Yitzchak re-dig and what were their names? Three, named "Esek," "Sitna" and Rechovot," which symbolize the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Batei Mikdash.