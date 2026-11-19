By the end of his stay with Lavan, Yaakov is angry and indignant. And he has every right to be. His twenty years in Lavan’s household have been marred by constant manipulation and deception. Yaakov arrived as a lonely wanderer, fleeing a brother who wanted to kill him. Lavan welcomed him warmly into his home, offering him safety and sanctuary. But that initial warmth soon gave way to deception. Yaakov toiled for seven years, only to discover that Lavan had tricked him into marrying Leah rather than Rachel. He then committed himself to a second term of seven years to marry his beloved Rachel, for whom he had already worked seven years.

Finally, after completing his years of service, Yaakov asks to leave and return home. Lavan urges him to stay, acknowledging that Hashem has blessed him through Yaakov’s hard work. He offers Yaakov whatever wages he requests. Yaakov reluctantly agrees to stay, displaying loyalty to a father-in-law who has done little to deserve it. He even accepts unfavorable salary terms, placing himself at a financial disadvantage.

He proposes that Lavan keep the ordinary-colored sheep and goats, while Yaakov will receive only those with unusual markings or coloring. This arrangement strongly favors Lavan, since such animals are relatively rare. Yet Yaakov deliberately chooses it to place his honesty beyond question. The distinctive appearance of his animals will make it easy to establish which belong to him and prevent any suspicion of theft. Even then, Lavan takes advantage of Yaakov, removing the existing unusually colored animals and placing them three days away, making it even harder for Yaakov to earn his wages.

Another six years pass, and surprisingly, Yaakov has become wealthy despite the unfavorable terms of his compensation. He senses a shift in the atmosphere and growing resentment toward him within Lavan’s family. He decides on his own to return to Israel, only to be relentlessly pursued by Lavan and his men, who arrive armed and prepared for violence.

At this point, Yaakov has had enough. He fiercely defends his record. He reminds Lavan that for twenty years he had faithfully tended his flocks, protecting them from predators, personally absorbing losses, and enduring the heat of the day and the freezing cold of the night. Despite this extraordinary loyalty, Lavan repeatedly changed his wages and exploited him, and only Hashem’s protection prevented Yaakov from leaving empty-handed. After twenty years of mistreatment, Yaakov finally refuses to remain silent, forcefully defending his family, his dignity, and the integrity he has maintained throughout these difficult years.

Yaakov’s Blind Spot

Yet Yaakov has a blind spot. He angrily rejects the possibility that anyone in his family stole Lavan’s idols. He is so certain of their innocence that he declares that whoever took the idols deserves death. He has no idea that his beloved Rachel has taken them, and tragically, she would die prematurely. Our tradition connects her premature death to Yaakov’s unwitting declaration.

Yaakov is morally justified in virtually everything he has said. Lavan has wronged him repeatedly. Yet precisely because Yaakov knows how unjustly he has been treated, he cannot imagine that Lavan might actually have a legitimate grievance. Yaakov is right about Lavan’s character. He is right about Lavan’s exploitation. He is right about his own loyalty. But he is wrong about the facts of this particular accusation. Being right about the larger story does not guarantee that we are right about every part of it. His moral certainty blinded him to a truth he had never considered.

Polarization and the Illusion of Certainty

The more convinced we become that our views are correct, the harder it becomes to imagine that we might be wrong. And that is precisely the trap into which so much of our modern political and ideological discourse has fallen.

We live in a passionate but deeply polarized society. People care deeply about their country, their religious values, their security, their freedom, and their vision of justice. These are important convictions, and they deserve to be defended.

Unfortunately, there is increasingly little room for subtlety amid this passion. Our ideas and values become fused with our personal identities. We no longer simply hold opinions; our opinions become part of who we are. Challenging those opinions feels like challenging our identity and even our loyalty. Admitting that we may be mistaken becomes difficult because it feels like surrendering something essential about ourselves.

This polarization creates deep social divisions. Political and ideological disagreements become personal hostilities. People become increasingly suspicious of those who disagree with them. As mutual suspicion deepens, the bonds that hold society together begin to unravel.

Democratic life suffers as well. The willingness to listen, negotiate, and compromise becomes increasingly difficult when political opponents are viewed as enemies.

But polarization also creates intellectual and moral blind spots. We assume that because our broader outlook is correct, every particular opinion we hold must also be correct. We instinctively reject criticism from those who disagree with us, rarely stopping to consider whether their arguments may have some merit. Like Yaakov, we may be entirely justified in our broader position yet mistaken about something important.

It takes courage to stand up for what you believe. Sometimes it takes even greater courage, after years of defending those beliefs, to acknowledge that you may have gotten something wrong.

Israel’s Moral Confidence

Do we also have our own blind spots? Our country is deeply divided over numerous ideological issues. Different camps have become so petrified in their positions that they can barely imagine there might be flaws in their own thinking. This is true of our domestic disagreements just as it is true of our attitudes toward the outside world.

We have been fighting a war for the defense of our country and our people. We did not choose the atrocities of October 7. We have every right and every responsibility to defend our citizens and protect our future. We should never allow political polarization, external criticism, or moral confusion to erode our confidence in the justice of that cause.

We can remain deeply confident in the morality of our cause and our commitment to acting with integrity while still acknowledging that mistakes have been made. Our confidence should never prevent us from listening carefully to criticism, honestly examining our decisions, and recognizing where we may have fallen short.

Unfortunately, so much criticism of Israel is delivered with venom and imbalance. Some of it is plainly driven by hatred of our people. Amid this cacophony of hostility, it becomes difficult to distinguish reasonable voices offering constructive criticism. We understandably become defensive, suspicious of every accusation and reluctant to listen. Yet this constant need to defend ourselves can create blind spots of its own. We may become so accustomed to rejecting unfair accusations that we lose the ability to recognize legitimate criticism when it comes our way.

The Torah tells us "Yaakov did not know." Despite all he had endured, and despite how justified he was in defending himself, there was still something he did not know. We too must defend what we believe in, especially when our convictions have been tested by years of suffering and sacrifice. But we must also recognize that even when our larger cause is just, we may still overlook something important. Our confidence must be strong enough to defend our principles and humble enough to recognize our mistakes.