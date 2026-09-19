Categories: Features
Yom Kippur
By Miriam Feit
|
September 18, 2026, 2 PM ET
The day of atonement, and the day of awe -
Fasting and begging forgiveness for every sin -
We hope our prayers straight to heaven go -
And on the scales of justice, our good deeds win.
We tremble in every single fiber of our being,
This one day - we are all equal - all afraid;
We realize we’re in the presence of G-d All Seeing,
And vital decisions about our year ahead are being made.
We must give an accounting for every deed and action;
Admit in our hearts to everything we’ve done;
And hope that G-d will have a good and kind reaction,
And will judge us favorably, and bless us to go on.
Let us all pray that we shall truly merit
A year of health, and happiness and peace -
And bountiful benedictions may we inherit;
And may G-d accept all our heartfelt prayers and pleas.