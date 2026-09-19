יום שבת, 19 ספטמבר 2026Saturday, September 19, 2026
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Yom Kippur

By Miriam Feit

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September 18, 2026, 2 PM ET

The day of atonement, and the day of awe -

Fasting and begging forgiveness for every sin -

We hope our prayers straight to heaven go -

And on the scales of justice, our good deeds win.

We tremble in every single fiber of our being,

This one day - we are all equal - all afraid;

We realize we’re in the presence of G-d All Seeing,

And vital decisions about our year ahead are being made.

We must give an accounting for every deed and action;

Admit in our hearts to everything we’ve done;

And hope that G-d will have a good and kind reaction,

And will judge us favorably, and bless us to go on.

Let us all pray that we shall truly merit

A year of health, and happiness and peace -

And bountiful benedictions may we inherit;

And may G-d accept all our heartfelt prayers and  pleas.

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