Yom Kippur

The day of atonement, and the day of awe -

Fasting and begging forgiveness for every sin -

We hope our prayers straight to heaven go -

And on the scales of justice, our good deeds win.

We tremble in every single fiber of our being,

This one day - we are all equal - all afraid;

We realize we’re in the presence of G-d All Seeing,

And vital decisions about our year ahead are being made.

We must give an accounting for every deed and action;

Admit in our hearts to everything we’ve done;

And hope that G-d will have a good and kind reaction,

And will judge us favorably, and bless us to go on.

Let us all pray that we shall truly merit

A year of health, and happiness and peace -

And bountiful benedictions may we inherit;

And may G-d accept all our heartfelt prayers and pleas.