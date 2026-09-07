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YULA Girls High School Partners with Nike

By Jewish Press Staff

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September 7, 2026, 12 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams, in partnership with Nike, invited YULA to participate in their inaugural High School Media Day at SoFi Stadium! YULA was one of a select group of schools chosen for this incredible media development and leadership experience. Our student-athletes stepped in front of the camera for professional photos, developed their public speaking and communication skills, and learned how to represent themselves and their school as leaders. They also heard from industry professionals about the wide range of career opportunities throughout the world of sports.

An incredible opportunity for our students to learn, grow, and experience a side of the sport.

(Courtesy)

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