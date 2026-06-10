Photo Credit: Courtesy

My beloved father, Jay L. Korn, MD, z”l, 89, passed on 3 Sivan, the night of May 18, in Naples, Florida.

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Born in New York City, he grew up attending the iconic and historic Bialystoker Synagogue where his father served as President. In his youth, he sang with renowned cantors in a boys’ choir. Childhood summers were spent in the Poconos at Camp Massad Bet, where he was appointed Head Waiter. He learned business ethics from his father, a Torah scholar, who founded a multi-generational textile business. He was taught the value of education by his mother, who became an attorney back in 1927.

My father graduated from the Rabbi Jacob Joseph (RJJ) High School, Yeshiva University, and Chicago Medical School. He completed his medical training in Manhattan at Beth Israel Hospital, where he was appointed Chief Resident. Early in his medical career, he served as a U.S. Navy Officer Physician. For 30 years, he maintained a private medical practice in Manhattan specializing in geriatric internal medicine. Dr. Korn was known for being a brilliant diagnostician, practiced preventative medicine before its time, and was beloved by his patients.

Throughout his life, my father, who closely studied history and politics, educated those around him about the dangers of antisemitism and its tendency to surface in every generation. In 1965, because he was Jewish, he was singled out and forced to be airlifted off his U.S. Navy vessel so it could transit Egypt’s Suez Canal. Meaningfully, my father took that opportunity to visit Israel, where he met his bashert on an Egged bus tour. For 60 years, my parents shared a richly blessed and devoted marriage rooted in Jewish values and traditions. They were longstanding members of The Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach and then Chabad of Naples.

Dr. Korn enjoyed spending time with his close-knit family, boating, bicycling, following politics, and lifelong learning. In their later years, both sets of my grandparents lived in our home, where my parents cared for them with unwavering devotion, providing a daily, living example of how to perform kibbud av v’em. My parents also created lasting memories for the extended family by hosting Sunday family visits; summers were filled with wonderful family BBQs, dips in the pool, and boat excursions.

Dr. Korn was the son of Charles Korn, z”l, and Lena (Lieber) Korn, z”l. He is survived by his beloved, devoted wife, Melanie Bacal Korn, MD; loving children Tiara Shoter (Neil) and Tyler Korn (Rebecca Kosloff, MD); adored grandchildren Gavin Korn and Natalie Korn; cherished brothers Marshall Korn (Ethel, z”l), David Korn (Ellen), and Justin Korn (Janice Korff, MD); and many relatives.

My father applied pragmatic and sound judgment in all situations. He was a role model and instilled in us the importance of Torah, the State of Israel, perseverance, independent thinking, meticulousness, and a positive outlook. He will be missed and remembered for his deep devotion to family, great wisdom, righteousness, kindness, and warm smile.

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