Photo Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia

Israel’s Knesset has recently approved the use of the death penalty for terrorism, entering territory it has largely avoided for decades. The law’s scope and application remain uncertain, and it may yet face legal and procedural challenges. Still, it highlights a striking fact: in all of its history, the State of Israel has carried out only two executions – one of Adolf Eichmann, a chief architect of the Holocaust, and one of Meir Tobianski, an Israeli officer later found to be innocent.

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One was guilty beyond doubt. The other was not.

Tobianski’s story took place in the chaos of Israel’s War of Independence. Jerusalem was under siege, and intelligence failures could mean the difference between survival and catastrophe. Tobianski, an engineer who had served in the British Army and later worked for the Jerusalem Electric Company, was suspected of passing sensitive information to enemy forces.

The accusation came from Isser Beeri, then head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence. Acting on that suspicion, Tobianski was arrested, hastily tried in a field court-martial, and executed by firing squad – all on the same day, June 30, 1948. He was 44 years old. He was given no legal representation, no meaningful opportunity to defend himself, and no right of appeal. Justice was swift. And it was wrong.

Tobianski’s widow refused to accept the official version of events. She pressed for answers, eventually reaching Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. To his credit, Ben-Gurion ordered a full investigation. Six months later, Tobianski was completely exonerated. His conviction was overturned, his rank restored, and his body was re-interred with full military honors at Mount Herzl. The man executed as a traitor was, in fact, innocent.

Years later, Jerusalem named a street after Meir Tobianski. It was an acknowledgment of his innocence and a reminder of what had been done to him. That the injustice was later recognized – and that his name is publicly honored – reflects a society willing to confront its grave mistakes.

There is a natural instinct, especially in times of danger, to act decisively. Israel in 1948 was fighting for its existence. Today, too, the threats are real, and the desire for strong deterrence is understandable. The newly passed legislation mandating the death penalty for certain acts of terrorism reflects the need to protect, to respond, and to ensure that those who seek to harm the Jewish people pay the ultimate price.

But Tobianski’s story introduces a necessary tension: the need to act swiftly while ensuring that the right decision is made. There is little room for error when the punishment is irreversible.

The execution of Eichmann was universally understood as a unique case, rooted in crimes of historic magnitude. Tobianski’s case, by contrast, serves as a cautionary tale – one born not of evil intent, but of haste, misjudgment, and flawed decision-making.

As Israel moves toward implementing the death penalty, Tobianski’s story lingers in the background as a reminder of the weight of such decisions.

Jerusalem remembers him with a street, to ensure that we do not forget the man and the miscarriage of justice against him.

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