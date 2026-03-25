Wishing you a Pesach where miracles appear;
Much joy and happiness, without anxiety or fear!
May this become the long awaited special year
Of health and peace, and of Moshiach finally here!
Times now are bleak – of that there’s little doubt;
Political unrest, brainwashing, hatred all about;
Antisemitism rampant, raising its ugly head…
Because of all the lies that are being to the public fed.
Just as G-d rescued us from Egypt many years ago,
We now need His divine intervention, desperately so!
To keep us safe, give us special protection to survive –
From those who threaten our freedom and our ways of life.
G-d, give us the strength to weather and to withstand
The changes and upheavals happening in this once great land;
Give us the wisdom to adapt, have faith and to survive,
Until such time as, at last, Moshiach will finally arrive!