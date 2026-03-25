Wishing you a Pesach where miracles appear;

Much joy and happiness, without anxiety or fear!

May this become the long awaited special year

Of health and peace, and of Moshiach finally here!

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Times now are bleak – of that there’s little doubt;

Political unrest, brainwashing, hatred all about;

Antisemitism rampant, raising its ugly head…

Because of all the lies that are being to the public fed.

Just as G-d rescued us from Egypt many years ago,

We now need His divine intervention, desperately so!

To keep us safe, give us special protection to survive –

From those who threaten our freedom and our ways of life.

G-d, give us the strength to weather and to withstand

The changes and upheavals happening in this once great land;

Give us the wisdom to adapt, have faith and to survive,

Until such time as, at last, Moshiach will finally arrive!

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