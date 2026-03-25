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Or Why You May Not Want to Place that March Madness Bet

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The Talmud relates a curious episode about Hillel (Shabbos 31a): a man once made a bet that he could provoke Hillel into anger. On erev Shabbos, at the most inopportune moment, he repeatedly approached the Sage with trivial and oddly phrased questions. Each time, Hillel interrupted his preparations, wrapped himself in a robe (he had been in a bath), and responded with patience and dignity. After several such attempts, the man finally confessed that he had made a bet and lost a significant sum of money in the wager. Hillel’s response was understated yet profound: better that the man loses his money than that Hillel loses his temper. Beneath the surface, this story is not only about forbearance; it is also about gambling, and how the lure of a wager can push a person into behavior that is frivolous and degrading – and sometimes far worse.

This anti-gambling intuition is developed more explicitly in the Mishna (Sanhedrin 3:3), which rules that a mesachek be-kuvia – one who engages in dice games – is disqualified from serving as a witness in a Jewish court. The Gemara offers a penetrating explanation: those who wager their money do not truly undertake to give away what they lose, because each participant is banking on (asmachta) the chance that he will win. The apparent “agreement” is therefore fundamentally flawed, and the winner’s gain resembles a rabbinic form of theft.

Even where this technical concern is mitigated, the tradition offers a second critique, no less forceful in its implications. The gambler is described as one who is not engaged in yishuvo shel olam, in the constructive building of society.

The critique is not merely legal but civilizational: instead of producing, building, or creating, the gambler sits passively, hoping that chance will deliver profit. How precisely this differs from more sophisticated forms of speculation – real estate ventures, for example – is a complicated question, but there is little doubt that the rabbinic critique squarely encompasses activities such as horse racing, sports betting, and games of chance, especially when they become habitual.

The codifiers reflect these tensions. The Shulchan Aruch rules that a gambler is disqualified as a witness, adopting the view that the underlying transaction is tainted by asmachta and therefore akin to theft. Yet the Rema introduces a measure of leniency, noting that if the money was placed on the table in advance – so that the transfer is effectively completed beforehand – the concern is mitigated. Moreover, some maintain that if gambling is not one’s only profession, then the individual may not be disqualified from giving testimony. Technically speaking, then, Ashkenazic practice allows for certain structured forms of leniency.

But even here, the broader concerns remain firmly in place: gambling can foster all sorts of other vices like leitzanus (“frivolity”) and kalos rosh (“lightheadedness”) in addition to drawing a person into questionable social environments (moshav leitzim), and lead to the squandering of both time and resources. Even when permitted, it is hardly encouraged.

Contemporary halachic discussion continues to wrestle with these questions. Rabbi Chaim Jachter, in his Gray Matter (volume 1), surveys the issues at length, including the permissibility of state lotteries. While arguments can be advanced in favor of certain regulated forms, the prevailing tone among many authorities is one of moral reservation. Rabbi Jachter notes that leading poskim have discouraged even so-called “recreational gambling,” quite apart from the technical issues of theft. This perspective has been echoed in communal policy: in 1996, Rav Mordechai Willig urged the NCSY to refrain from all forms of gambling, and in 2005 the Rabbinical Council of America called upon Jewish institutions to desist from using high-stakes gambling as a fundraising tool.

The moral dimension of the issue finds especially vivid expression in the life and writings of the Italian Sage Rabbi Yehuda Aryeh (Leon) of Modena (1571–1648). The rabbi himself struggled with gambling throughout his life, candidly acknowledging in his autobiography the financial and personal toll it exacted. Yet in his ethical work Sur Me-Ra, he mounts a powerful critique of games of chance, describing them as addictive, corrosive, and destructive of both discipline and dignity. Even if one could construct a halachic heter under certain conditions, Rabbi Modena insists that gambling remains profoundly harmful, draining a person’s time, energy, and moral focus. His testimony is particularly compelling because it emerges not from abstraction but from his own personal experience.

Against this backdrop, a recent 2025 survey by the Pew Research Center offers a striking and somewhat troubling snapshot of contemporary attitudes. In the U.S., only 29% of adults view gambling as morally wrong. This stands in sharp contrast to many other countries, where far larger majorities see gambling as immoral, including 89% in Indonesia, 83% in India, 71% in Italy, 61% in Brazil, and even 55% in Israel. The American Jewish numbers are perhaps more surprising still: only 25% of Jews surveyed view gambling as morally wrong, 24% see it as acceptable, and a full 51% of respondents regard it as not a moral issue at all.

These figures raise difficult questions. They are certainly not in line with the dominant strands of rabbinic thought, which have historically viewed gambling with suspicion, if not outright disapproval. The gap between halachic ideals and popular attitudes appears significant. Does this reflect a broader moral permissiveness in American society, one that has begun to shape American Jewry as well? And if so, might Israel – already trending in that direction – be following a similar trajectory? To be sure, one may be melamed zechus and note longstanding methodological concerns about how such surveys define Jewish identity and frame moral questions. Even so, the dissonance is not something that we can ignore.

Ultimately, beyond the legal categories and sociological data lies a more immediate human reality. Gambling addiction has devastated countless individuals and families, leading to financial ruin, fractured relationships, and lives consumed by unproductive pursuits. In this respect, the rabbinic critique of this wretched practice retains a striking relevance. Whether framed as a problem of theft, of social irresponsibility, or of moral and spiritual erosion, the tradition consistently warns against the allure of easy gain through chance. The quiet wisdom embedded in Hillel’s response continues to resonate: some wagers are simply not worth the price.

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