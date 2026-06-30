Cinnamon Stick Kufta Kebab

Ingredients

1/2 onion

onion 2 cloves garlic or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

garlic or Gefen Frozen Garlic 1/2 cup fresh cilantro

fresh cilantro 1/2 cup fresh parsley

fresh parsley small red chili (seeded, if less heat is preferred)

2 pounds lean ground beef (you can use part ground lamb if you prefer)

lean ground beef (you can use part ground lamb if you prefer) 2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon

2 teaspoons cumin

cumin 1 teaspoon turmeric

turmeric salt

pepper

12 to 15 Gefen Cinnamon Sticks

Directions

1. Combine the first five ingredients in the food processor until minced. Combine gently into beef and add in spices.

2. With oiled hands, roll into oval spheres and insert a cinnamon stick into each to create a lollipop effect.

3. Grill or roast at 450 until medium/well done.

Kosher.com