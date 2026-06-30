יום שלישי, 30 יוני 2026Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Follow Us
יום שלישי, ט״ו תמוז תשפ״וTuesday, June 30, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Cinnamon Stick Kufta Kebab

By Mimi Sharaby

|

June 29, 2026, 12 PM ET

Ingredients

  • 1/2 onion
  • 2 cloves garlic or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley
  • small red chili (seeded, if less heat is preferred)
  • 2 pounds lean ground beef (you can use part ground lamb if you prefer)
  • 2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • salt
  • pepper
  • 12 to 15 Gefen Cinnamon Sticks

Directions

1. Combine the first five ingredients in the food processor until minced. Combine gently into beef and add in spices.

2. With oiled hands, roll into oval spheres and insert a cinnamon stick into each to create a lollipop effect.

3. Grill or roast at 450 until medium/well done.

Kosher.com

More Articles

Serials

Getzlight - Chapter I

By Ruchama Feuerman

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross