Categories: Recipes
Cinnamon Stick Kufta Kebab
By Mimi Sharaby
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June 29, 2026, 12 PM ET
Ingredients
- 1/2 onion
- 2 cloves garlic or 2 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley
- small red chili (seeded, if less heat is preferred)
- 2 pounds lean ground beef (you can use part ground lamb if you prefer)
- 2 teaspoons Gefen Cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- salt
- pepper
- 12 to 15 Gefen Cinnamon Sticks
Directions
1. Combine the first five ingredients in the food processor until minced. Combine gently into beef and add in spices.
2. With oiled hands, roll into oval spheres and insert a cinnamon stick into each to create a lollipop effect.
3. Grill or roast at 450 until medium/well done.