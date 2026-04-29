When the New York City Council passed a common-sense bill to establish designated protest buffer zones around educational institutions, it was a necessary, overdue response to an alarming new normal. After years of witnessing universities and even public high schools being besieged by aggressive, hostile mobs, the Council recognized a fundamental truth: the right to an education cannot be held hostage by political agitators. Yet, with a single stroke of a pen, Mayor Zohran Mamdani vetoed the measure, demonstrating once again that he views his office not as a shield for everyday New Yorkers, but as a sword for his radical activist base.

Advertisement





Predictably, the mayor bases his defense of his veto on a deliberately misleading distortion of the First Amendment. He claims that buffer zones would have an “unacceptable chilling effect” on free speech.

Nonsense!

The First Amendment guarantees the right to peacefully assemble and petition the government. It does not guarantee the right to trap a nineteen-year-old Jewish student in a university library, block the entrances to academic halls, or scream through bullhorns outside of elementary school windows. The courts have long established that reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions – including buffer zones around sensitive locations like healthcare clinics and polling places – are entirely constitutional. A school is the ultimate sensitive location. By vetoing this bill, Mayor Mamdani is blurring the line between protected political expression and organized, physical intimidation.

The human cost of the mayor’s ideological grandstanding is paid directly by the students of New York City. Over the past few years, we have seen campuses devolve into hostile battlegrounds. Jewish students have been subjected to abhorrent antisemitic harassment, while tens of thousands of ordinary students have had their classes canceled, their graduations disrupted, and their physical safety threatened by outside agitators who treat campuses as their personal revolutionary playgrounds.

In fact, the buffer zone bill was a moderate, desperately needed tool for the NYPD and school administrators to restore order. It simply required protesters to take a few dozen steps back from the campus gates, allowing students to learn without running a gauntlet of rage. By killing this legislation, Mayor Mamdani has explicitly told every student in the five boroughs that their safety, their civil rights, and their education are entirely subordinate to the whims of the mob.

Ultimately, the veto exposes the paralyzing political cowardice at the heart of the Mamdani administration. The mayor knows perfectly well that the vast majority of New Yorkers – parents, educators, and taxpayers across the political spectrum – supported this bill. But Mayor Mamdani seems not to be too concerned about the vast majority, only the activist wing of his party that leveraged him into City Hall, throwing the city’s students to the wolves in the process.

The City Council must immediately override this shameful veto. New York City cannot function if its highest elected official refuses to protect the fundamental right to safely attend school. Mayor Mamdani has made it abundantly clear whose side he is on. Now the Council and Speaker Julie Menin – a strong supporter of the bill – must show the city that they stand with the students.

Share this article on WhatsApp: