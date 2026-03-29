Photo Credit: Jewish Press

A Matter Of Terminology

“Oil Set Apart for One Mincha Is Invalid for Another”

(Menachos 79b)

Advertisement





A standard Mincha offering consists of a log (a measure) of oil and an issaron – a tenth of three sa’im – of flour, as well as a kometz (fistful) of levonah. These ingredients are then placed in a klei shares – a sacred vessel – and kemitzah is performed: The kohen scoops out a fistful of flour and oil with his three middle fingers.

Kemitzah and Designation

We were already taught (supra 9a) that R. Yochanan says that the act of kemitzah establishes the Mincha as one indivisible entity. Thus, if some flour is lost after kemitzah was performed, the lost flour may not be replaced with other flour [the same applies with oil]. This is because the original measure of flour was established as the only flour that may be used for the Mincha. However, if some flour was lost prior to the kemitzah, it is permitted to replace the missing measure of flour with new flour from one’s home, even though the original flour was already sanctified in a sacred vessel for the sake of a Mincha.

Chazon Ish (Novella siman 19 sk 24) points to R. Chisda on our daf who rules that oil designated for one Mincha is invalid for use in another Mincha. If so, he asks, why then does R. Yochanan permit replacing lost flour prior to the kemitzah? Since the oil of that Mincha was designated for use with the original measure of flour, it should be invalid for use with new replacement flour.

Defining the Term Mincha

Mikdash Dovid (Novella siman 10:s.k.1) explains that insofar as R. Chisda rules that oil from one Mincha is invalid for another, the term Mincha does not refer to the flour that was originally sanctified with the oil. Rather, the term Mincha refers to a type of Mincha obligation. R. Chisda is saying that oil that was designated for one type of Mincha or one particular Mincha obligation may not be used for another obligation.

For example, oil designated for use in a Mincha Machavas – a shallow-pan Mincha – may not be used for a Mincha Marcheshes – a deep-pan Mincha. (As to which of the various types of Mincha one is to bring, Rashi (Vayikra 2:5) explains that this is dependent on the individual’s own decision and declaration.) Similarly, oil designated for the fulfillment of a particular pledge may not be used for another. Thus, if the flour of a particular Mincha is lost prior to kemitzah and is replaced with other flour, it is not considered as if the oil of that Mincha is being used for a different Mincha, because although the flour is new, it is still the same type of Mincha (and thus the same obligation).

Share this article on WhatsApp: