Photo Credit: Courtesy

DOMA Land + Sea

Supervision: The VAAD of Five Towns

490 Chestnut St. Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Phone: (516) 881-7712

Advertisement





Doma Land + Sea is a paragon of excellence that would rival any restaurant in the most upscale venues of New York. It’s the incidentals, such as the bread baskets that include delectable whole-wheat pumpernickel rolls.

The French Bistro steak is a surprise steak in every sense of the word. What’s not surprising is how tender and juicy this cut is. What is surprising, however, is that despite its lean composition, its flavor rivals even the most marbled cuts available.

I found the Bourbon Glazed Steak particularly succulent and mouth-watering with its cowboy onions and a tinge of bourbon scent. The restaurant’s own marinade brings out the luscious sweetness of the grilled steak, complemented by a subtle infusion of bourbon. Marinated to perfection, it results in a sweet, tangy flavor—indeed, a carnivore’s dream.

The Petit Filet is purée, a lean cut, with a savory full-flavored taste with a side of Brussel sprouts and served in a bed of greens, grape tomatoes, and perfectly cooked onion slices. Again, these portions are liberally generous.

There are tacos and then there are Barbacoa Beef Tacos. These tacos were great tasting and served with pickled onions and fries. The dish embodies the very essence of how meticulously prepared food should be presented and enjoyed.

The Garlic Steak Toast is an open-faced sandwich of sweet onion and garlic, topped with thinly sliced steak and served on perfectly toasted bread or baguette. With an appetizer of this caliber, the challenge is not making room for dessert but rather for the much-anticipated entree.

The Chop Chop Salad includes chicken, romaine, cabbage, snow peas, almonds, crispy noodles, sesame seeds, red pepper carrots, soy and ginger. As my family and I are health conscious, salad is first and foremost on our agenda. With the Chop Chop Salad, we were maintaining our diet and delightfully enjoying it at the same time.

For the more restricted dieters, there is the Farro+Quinoa option which includes roasted squash, toasted pecans and maple Dijon mustard.

Premium service should never be tertiary in any food establishment; it is the holy grail that defines great eateries and sacrosanct to a memorable dining experience. General Manager Erica Bord of DOMA exemplifies that work ethic. She is genuinely pleasant with her unwavering attentiveness to all.

The Captain, Jeff Jean Louis was not merely hospitable but creative and accommodating. After having informed us of the dessert options, my son who has a penchant for peanut butter, was near existential despair when told that peanut butter was not on the menu. He then asked about alternative choices. When Mr. Louis sensed my son’s disappointment, he merely said, “Let me see what I can do.” And voila: he created a dish that placated and suited him. Indeed, this is DOMA’s essence: to do whatever it takes to satisfy the most discerning of customers.

DOMA Land + Sea is the ultimate dining experience.

Share this article on WhatsApp: