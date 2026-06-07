Photo Credit: Jewish Press

 

Q: Is it possible to have a learning disability that just has to do with writing and is not connected to reading?

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Most people assume that if you have no trouble reading, then writing should be a cinch. Or, parents assume that trouble with writing is a physical impediment rather than a mental one. Dysgraphia, a learning disability that affects writing abilities, debunks these myths.

Dysgraphia can manifest itself as difficulties with spelling, poor handwriting and trouble putting thoughts on paper. However, children who suffer from dysgraphia often have reading skills that are on par with other children their age. Dysgraphia is not simply a motor problem, but also involves information processing skills (transferring thoughts from the mind through the hand onto the paper). If your child has trouble in any of the areas below, additional help may be beneficial:

Tight, awkward pencil grip and body position
Illegible handwriting
Avoiding writing and drawing tasks
Tiring quickly while writing
Saying words out loud while writing
Unfinished or omitted words in sentences
Difficulty organizing thoughts on paper
Large gap between written ideas and speech

For young children who are just learning how to write, here are some suggestions:

Use paper with raised lines so that children can feel the lines on the paper.

Experiment with different pens and pencils.

Practice writing letters with exaggerated arm movements. This will help improve the motor memory without the pressure of the paper.

Consider introducing a word processor (through a computer) earlier than with other children, but do not eliminate writing on paper.

Encourage proper grip, posture, and paper positioning.

 

Perhaps the most important thing to remember when dealing with children who suffer from dysgraphia is that they are not “lazy” or “sloppy.” In reality, they are struggling mightily to do what most other children can do with little effort. Lend a hand so that they can better use theirs!

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Rifka Schonfeld
http://www.rifkaschonfeldsos.com
An acclaimed educator and social skills ​specialist​, Mrs. Rifka Schonfeld has served the Jewish community for close to thirty years. She founded and directs the widely acclaimed educational program, SOS, servicing all grade levels in secular as well as Hebrew studies. A kriah and reading specialist, she has given dynamic workshops and has set up reading labs in many schools. In addition, she offers evaluations G.E.D. preparation, social skills training and shidduch coaching, focusing on building self-esteem and self-awareness. She can be reached at 718-382-5437 or at rifkaschonfeld@gmail.com.