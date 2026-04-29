The unthinkable has happened yet again. Last week the President of the United States was forced to take cover and was rushed off the stage at the Washington Hilton under the threat of active gunfire. The fact that the assassin – armed not just with a concealed weapon, but with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives – was able to penetrate the security perimeter of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is not merely a close call; it is a catastrophic, unforgivable failure of federal security protocols that demands immediate, absolute accountability.

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The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. This was not a spontaneous, unpredictable incident on a public street. This was one of the most high-profile, heavily scrutinized, and theoretically secure events in the nation’s capital. The ballroom was filled with President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and hundreds of journalists. Yet, a 31-year-old man named Cole Thomas Allen was able to travel across the country from California, check into the very hotel hosting the Commander-in-Chief, and successfully charge a specially equipped screening area with a literal arsenal.

How does a man carrying a shotgun even make it to the anteroom of a presidential event? What happened to the outer security perimeter?

To be sure, we owe an immense, profound debt of gratitude to the brave Secret Service agents on the floor. Their rapid response, their physical coverage of the President, and specifically the immense courage of the agent who took a bullet to his protective vest while subduing the attacker, saved the Commander-in-Chief’s life and prevented a historic massacre. The heroes on the ground did exactly what they were trained to do. But the undeniable heroism of the agents in the line of fire must not be used to paper over the abysmal failure of the security planners at the top.

As we see it, the primary job of the Secret Service’s advanced planning division is to ensure that a threat never gets within striking distance of the President. Last week, they failed spectacularly.

This episode marks at least the fourth time President Trump has been directly targeted by a gunman at a large venue. The horrific echoes of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, are impossible to ignore. Once is a terrifying anomaly; a recurring pattern of armed individuals getting within short distances of the President is a systemic, institutional breakdown.

The leadership of the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security cannot continue to rely on sheer luck, bullet-proof vests, and the last-second heroics of individual agents to protect the leader of the free world. The idea that his life can be put in jeopardy by a lone, heavily armed radical, who simply walks into a Washington, DC hotel, is an international embarrassment and a terrifying vulnerability.

The shocking refusal of Democratic leaders to even acknowledge that their beyond-the-pale anti-Trump diatribes incite potential assassins (despite the explicit anti-Trump manifesto released by the latest one, Barack Obama says that his motives are unclear) means the problem is not likely to go away anytime soon.

Plainly the security apparatus tasked with safeguarding the executive branch is dangerously porous. Heads must roll, protocols must be entirely overhauled, and the systemic failures like the one that occurred last week must never be allowed to happen again.

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