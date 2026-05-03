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There are moments when we join something small, almost quietly – never imagining how far its impact might reach.

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I belong to several Tehillim groups, circles of whispered prayers and shared hope – for the ill, for singles seeking their match, for soldiers protecting our people, and for young couples longing to build a family. Each name added is an olam maleh, a whole world carried gently in our hearts.

One day I clicked on a link on my weekly challah group email, and joined a new group dedicated specifically to davening for couples experiencing infertility. As part of the process, I was invited to submit the names of one particular couple whom I wished to add to our group’s weekly tefillot. I did so thoughtfully, with sincerity, and then, like so many quiet commitments, it folded into the rhythm of life.

Time passed – a handful of years, in fact.

Then one day, the group organizer reached out to all participants with a beautiful request: to share which couples had merited salvation, which names had transformed from pleas into praises. It was a moment meant to celebrate new life born from collective prayer.

I sat down, ready to respond – and realized, to my dismay, that I could not remember the names I had submitted.

It felt impossible. How could something I had once chosen so carefully simply… slip away? I searched my memory, trying to reconstruct that moment. But the truth was, there were several couples within my own family who were in need of such tefillot at the time. My mind cycled through each possibility, but I could not say with certainty which names I had sent.

When I shared this with the organizer, her response was nothing short of extraordinary. With patience and care, she went back through her records, determined to help me uncover the answer I could not find on my own.

And then she told me.

The couple I had chosen was not, in fact, one of my relatives.

It was the daughter of a close friend from long ago – someone I hadn’t been in regular contact with for years. She and her husband had been married for nearly ten years without being blessed with a child. Something in my heart, at that earlier time, had led me to choose them.

And then came the part that left me breathless.

Since I had begun davening for them with the group, they had not been blessed with one baby… but two.

Two children. Two miracles.

I sat there in stunned silence, overwhelmed by a mixture of awe and gratitude. And then another realization gently unfolded.

Had I remembered that I had chosen their names when their first child was born, I would almost certainly have removed them from the list. It would have felt natural – mission accomplished, tefillah answered.

But because I forgot… their names remained.

The tefillot continued.

And perhaps, in ways we cannot begin to measure, those continued prayers helped carry them to yet another bracha, another miraculous new life.

It is humbling to recognize how little we truly control, and how much is guided from Above. We think we are choosing, remembering, deciding – but sometimes, even our forgetting is part of a greater plan.

In the quiet constancy of Tehillim groups, we offer what we can: a name, a moment, a chapter of prayer. And Hashem, in His infinite kindness, weaves those offerings into something far greater than we could ever design.

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