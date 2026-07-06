In the Market for a New Car? Consider the Sound System

One of my two main criteria when picking a new car every three years, when my lease expires, is, of course, the sound system. How many speakers? How much power? Does it have a subwoofer? The second criterion is that I prefer American cars, so that’s mostly what I choose. Then I also check the number of seats, the fuel economy, engine, horsepower, etc.

But first is music. I need a car with a good, high-quality sound system. Different models come with different sound systems, and within each model, different trims have different setups. Don’t tell my wife that I picked a higher trim (which is pricier) for a better sound system.

So today, I’d like to review some car models and the sound systems they come with. I’ve wanted to write this column for a while. There are many models and manufacturers, so one column will not be enough to review them all, which is why I’ll review a few popular models. You’re more than welcome to send me your comments about your own car’s sound system and your experience. I’ll also be happy if this column helps you choose your next car.

Before we start, here are some important points for audiophiles to consider when shopping for a new car:

Number of speakers: Very important. To get a good listening experience, the more, the better. In lower-priced trims, you get fewer speakers. Let’s take the Jeep Grand Cherokee, for example – a decent seven-seater for the average frum family. The Laredo trim level has only six speakers. If you get the Limited, however (the model I have), you get 10 speakers, which is not amazing but does the basic job (we’ll review this in more detail later). But if you choose the Summit, you get 19 speakers!

System power: It’s very important to check the power of the sound system. For example, if we compare the 10 speakers in the Limited trim of the Grand Cherokee to the 19 speakers of the Summit, the Limited has a 506-watt amplifier, while the 19 speakers boast a 950-watt amplifier, which gives you a lot more power and a better overall experience. A powerful amplifier allows the sound to stay clean and crisp even at high volumes, without any distortion. When there’s a heavy drum beat in a song, the powerful amp delivers that burst of energy instantly, keeping the sound from getting choked up.

Subwoofer: It is important to have a sub because it boosts the sound and handles the low frequencies (the bass), creating a more dynamic, immersive, and balanced audio experience. Without a good sub, the music sounds kind of empty. The bass is crucial – you want to feel like you’re at a live concert, or right next to the speakers at a chasunah...

Brand: Kind of important. I’d say it’s more a matter of preference. Some people like specific brands. I think the important thing is to choose a sound system from a reliable and well-known brand. As long as it is one of the known brands and not an unknown one, you’re OK. I personally like Bose. Their sound systems produce a clear and powerful sound.

These, I think, are the important factors when it comes to choosing a sound system for your car.

Now, some specific vehicle options – for sound and other features:

Cadillac CTS: If you are shopping for a used sedan, I’d highly recommend the Cadillac CTS. The CTS comes equipped with a premium Bose audio system, but the exact setup depends on the trim level. Standard trims (Base, Luxury, Premium Luxury) feature an 11-speaker Bose premium surround-sound system. I used to have a 2019 Cadillac CTS AWD 2.0T, which had a strong engine, a smooth ride, and a great sound system. I used my Astell & Kern A&norma SR25 high-resolution audio player to listen to music in the car. My ultimate test: Put on the song “Baruch Habah” by Avraham Fried from his album Shtar Hatno’im and turn up the volume. If the system delivers that iconic intro and the entire song with powerful, high-quality sound, I know it’s a good system. The 11-speaker Bose system absolutely nailed it.

Dodge Durango: Thisis a nice seven-seater family car that is very enjoyable to drive. It’s powerful, has some of the most comfortable seats in its category, and is great for long family road trips. The basic trims come with a six-speaker audio system, which is, to put it nicely, nebach (garbage). The mid-tier trims, such as the GT Plus AWD – which is a fantastic trim that perfectly balances price and features – come with a 506-watt amplifier and a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system with a subwoofer. It’s a fair system; it does the job. Some tracks will sound great and powerful, others less so, depending on the recording quality of the album. It’s much better than the basic six-speaker setup, but it won’t amaze you. On the “Baruch Habah” test, I’d give it a 7.5 or an 8.

If you step up to the GT Premium AWD with the HEMI V8 engine, you get a 19-speaker Harman Kardon system with a subwoofer and an 825-watt amplifier. I haven’t tested this specific setup myself, but according to the specs, it should be an incredible sound system.

BMW X7: I personally don’t like buying German cars, but I once had an X7 as a loaner. To be honest, I was not impressed at all. My music player kept disconnecting from the Bluetooth, and it was hard to listen to a full album without a few interruptions. The sound wasn’t amazing either. The BMW X7 features two available premium sound systems: the standard Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers and a 464-watt amplifier, or the top-tier Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, which boasts 20 speakers and a commanding 1,500-watt amplifier. I assume my loaner car had the Harman Kardon system. While it was OK, I wouldn’t say it was much better than the Alpine in the Durango.

Chevrolet Traverse & Tahoe: The Traverse is a seven-seater SUV that makes for a good family vehicle. It’s a little pricey, and to be honest, the ride is nice but not amazing. I only took it for a test drive; it’s a decent family SUV, but it didn’t wow me. I also tried the Tahoe, which I liked much more – it’s bigger and you feel how it sits on the road. As for the audio, the standard system in the Traverse is a six-speaker setup, which is – excuse my language again – nebach (see above what nebach means). If you opt for the higher trims, like the LT with leather or the Premier, you get a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system (or 12 speakers on the High Country). It sounds much better than the standard setup.

Now, here’s the thing: I tested these cars during a standard dealership test drive, so I didn’t have my high-res music player with me. I had to test it using regular AM/FM radio – obviously not Avraham Fried songs. While the Bose system in the Traverse sounds good, I think the Bose system in my old Cadillac CTS sounded better. Still, I’d recommend the Traverse if you get it with the Bose upgrade. The Tahoe comes with either the standard six-speaker system or an excellent Bose CenterPoint Surround 10-speaker audio system.

Cadillac VISTIQ & CT5: I mentioned the 2019 CTS earlier, which had a great system. Recently, I took a test drive in the new Cadillac VISTIQ, an all-electric three-row SUV that sits in the same category as the Traverse, Durango, and Grand Cherokee. The drive was smooth, and the car looks sharp inside and out. When I was cross-shopping, I prioritized the VISTIQ over the Traverse and Grand Cherokee because I love Cadillacs, I wanted electric, and it looked like a great family car, even though it’s way more expensive. The test drive went well, but when I tested the sound system, I was deeply disappointed. I was just using a random radio station, but I expected a powerful, jaw-dropping Cadillac experience, and it was just... OK. I sat there for a few minutes, turned the volume all the way up, and played with the equalizer settings, hoping it was just a bad radio signal. But song after song, it just lacked power. That alone caused me to not lease the car.

On the sedan side, the newer Cadillac CT5 features a 15-speaker AKG Premium Surround Sound system. I didn’t get to test it myself, but I asked a friend from shul who drives a CT5 if I could come over and listen to his system. By the time he got back to me with the classic line, “Come whenever, bring a fish...” it was already Friday afternoon, and I ran out of time. However, he has told me a few times that he is incredibly impressed by how powerful that AKG system is (he’s not a musician – he works in finance).

If you really want to go crazy, the Cadillac Escalade comes with an absurd AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker system (and up to 40 speakers on higher trims) with Dolby Atmos. I haven’t tried it, but it sounds like a rolling concert hall.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Grand Cherokee is a solid seven-seater family SUV. It comes with a 2.0L four-cylinder Turbo engine (or a 3.6L V6), which does the job, though it doesn’t feel as powerful or muscular as the Durango’s engine. If you want pure American muscle, stick with the Durango. The Jeep’s cabin is beautiful and modern, but the Durango’s seats are way more comfortable for long family road trips. The main advantage of the Grand Cherokee is the price. It’s relatively cheaper than the Traverse and the VISTIQ.

As for the sound: The base Laredo and Altitude trims come with a standard six-speaker system (which you already know is nebach). The Limited trim upgrades you to a nine-speaker Alpine system with a 506-watt amplifier and a subwoofer – the exact same system found in the Durango. But if you shell out for the top-tier Summit trim, it boasts a legendary McIntosh Entertainment System with 19 high-performance speakers and a 950-watt amplifier. I haven’t tested the McIntosh system, but it gets flawless reviews. However, the Summit trim gets very pricey, and at that point, you might as well look into leasing a Tahoe or an Escalade.

I hope this column helps you choose your next car. While it doesn’t cover all the available brands and models, you now have some tools to help you select the vehicle that’s right for you.

Most importantly: Drive safely!