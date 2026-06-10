Israel’s sustained military operations on Lebanese soil to root out Hezbollah have caused widespread criticism despite the longtime missile and rocket attacks on the Jewish state the terror group has launched from Lebanese soil. Incredibly, Lebanon is treated by many in the international arena – both inside and outside the United Nations – as the innocent victim here, being made to pay for Hezbollah’s aggressions it cannot contain. Indeed, there are those that argue that Iran’s firing missiles at Israel on Sunday, purportedly because of the IDF activity in Lebanon, was warranted.

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But surely, this turns the law of international relations on its head and it is time for the international community to stop handcuffing Israel and allow the IDF to permanently dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

Under international law, a sovereign nation bears the absolute responsibility to ensure its territory is not used as a launching pad for aggression against its neighbors. Yet, for nearly two decades, Lebanon has violated this principle, effectively allowing a terrorist proxy to dictate the terms of war and peace in the region.

Following the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in 2006, the Lebanese state and its armed forces were legally obligated to disarm all paramilitary groups and maintain an exclusive military presence south of the Litani River. Instead, Beirut looked away while Hezbollah constructed a massive, sophisticated military infrastructure right on the border. This inaction turned sovereign Lebanese soil into a massive launchpad for thousands of rockets and missiles aimed directly at Israeli towns.

No nation can tolerate the permanent displacement of tens of thousands of its citizens due to relentless cross-border shelling from an adjacent state. When a sovereign government fails to govern, neutralize hostile actors within its borders, and protect its neighbors from domestic threats, it forfeits its monopoly on defensive authority.

The current intervention is not an act of aggression against the Lebanese people, but a localized defensive necessity forced by Beirut’s governance vacuum. Israel has an existential obligation to protect its population, eliminate the immediate threat of cross-border invasion, and enforce the security zone that the state failed to secure.

How could it be otherwise when a sovereign nation is continuously bombarded by thousands of rockets and explosive drones launched from a neighboring territory and that neighbor’s government is too weak to stop it, the victim has the absolute moral and legal right to cross the border and eliminate the threat.

So, the IDF is currently engaged in grinding, necessary combat in southern Lebanon. They have captured strategic heights like Beaufort Castle, pushed toward Hezbollah strongholds in Nabatieh, and systematically degraded the group’s command structure. Yet, every time Israel is pressured to halt its advance in the name of a fragile, unworkable ceasefire, Hezbollah gets critical time to regroup, rearm and prepare for the next barrage.

A ceasefire that relies on a phantom Lebanese army to keep the peace is not a resolution; it is a delaying tactic that guarantees future war. Real stability in northern Israel and a truly free Lebanon will not come from artificial diplomatic frameworks or zones. It will only come when Hezbollah is shattered.

Lebanon has proven, over the course of decades, that it cannot save itself from the terrorist cartel that has hijacked its sovereignty. The international community must accept this reality, step out of the way, and give Israel an unrestricted green light to finish the job.

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