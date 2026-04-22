Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Shapiro’s Calculating Comments

No one should be surprised that Governor Josh Shapiro is subliminally blaming Israel for the United States going to war against Iran (“Et Tu, Shapiro? Penn Gov. Hints Israel Shaped U.S. Path to Iran War,” cover story, April 17).

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Like Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, Shapiro is a Democrat loyalist before he is a Jew. His remarks are directed to the progressive wing, which is really more of a socialist/anti-capitalist segment of the present-day Democratic Party. Even worse, Shapiro is pandering to those who hate America and all the values the Democratic Party once stood for, including freedom of religion and free speech.

Shapiro takes for granted that the Jewish community, which has a long history of supporting the Democratic Party, will vote for him for President regardless of his policies that put the Jewish community at risk. Our community, which is by no means monolithic, has choices to make. Do we continue to go down the same road that has led us to this juncture, or do we strategize new paths as the world has changed so much around us? Changes often begin with leadership, and our community needs that now more than ever!

Douglas Balin

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Governor Shapiro is against America fighting a war to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, to secure unrestricted access through the Strait of Hormuz, and to stop them from funding terrorist groups that threaten Israel’s existence. He calls it a “war of choice for Trump,” not a war to save the world from Iran.

I wish Governor Shapiro every success in his re-election bid for governor, but for the sake of America and Israel, let’s hope he never gets on a national ticket.

Zachary Margolies

Philadelphia, Penn.

The Key to Defeating Iran – and All Our Enemies

I applaud Jonathan Braun for his extremely informative and enlightening article entitled “Maniacs with Missiles: Iran’s Insane Foreign policy.” He compares the current radical Islamist regime in Iran with Nazi Germany, in that both regimes were more intent on their ideological quest to destroy all of world Jewry (with Iran beginning with its attempt to destroy the Jewish State) than with helping their own nation, and both were more than willing to sacrifice their own people for the sake of their “noble” cause. The mullahs’ belief in this being a holy war with the ultimate objective of converting the entire world to Islam should dispel any notion of being able to negotiate a peaceful solution with such maniacal, radical Islamic extremists.

I believe Braun’s assessment should be required reading for all members of Congress, especially those of the Democratic party who are questioning the validity and just reason for this war while minimizing the grave threat that Iran poses not just to Israel, but to the United States as well as to the rest of the civilized world.

I would also like to add that in order for Israel to reduce the threat that Iran, through its many proxies, is subjecting it to, Israel needs, even more than having the necessary arms and manpower, to be a strong, unified nation. I believe our greatest weapon in fighting all our enemies, besides, of course, our strong belief in Hashem as well as the learning and observance of our Torah and mitzvos, is our achdus as a nation. I know there is a lot of controversy regarding whether this war is considered a milchemes mitzvah, which, if so, may then require all young men who are Israeli citizens, regardless of their hashkafa, to serve in the army. I am not at all choosing sides regarding this very important issue, especially since I have children and grandchildren living in Israel with very different views, some of whom are chareidi and others who are daati leumi. I do, however, feel that this issue of army exemptions is tearing the country apart.

My proposal is for all the various factions representing the full spectrum of this issue to be willing to talk with one another in the most respectful manner and to reach some form of a compromise that will be more acceptable to all factions of Israelis. This would be the ideal way that we as a Jewish nation would be successful in overcoming our enemies, knowing that Hashem, above all else, loves achdus among His beloved people. I would hope that all our Israeli leaders, including all our gedolim and Torah scholars, would consider what I am proposing and truly come together as one nation, just like we were at Har Sinai when we received the Torah, and at the time of Purim when we were saved from the decree of Haman.

If this would happen, then I fully believe that Iran would no longer present a threat to us, and Mashiach would be on his way.

Josh Rosenthal

Queens, N.Y.

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