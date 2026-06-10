Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Where Was Everybody?

Regarding your front-page headline “Sans Mayor Mamdani, New York Salutes Israel” and your page-two article, “The Parade Was No Place for an Anti-Zionist Jew-Hater” by Jonathan Tobin, both last week (June 5), I would like to comment:

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After viewing the entire Israel parade on Fifth Avenue last week, I have come to realize that our mayor was not the only person egregiously absent (and I agree with Tobin that his presence would have been even more offensive to Jewish New Yorkers if he had been there). The secular and left-wing liberal Jews, as Tobin highlighted, were also not the only ones who did not participate in the parade. I noticed that a large contingent of Orthodox Jews was also very conspicuously absent.

Of the 50,000 individuals who did march, they mainly represented the more “modern” or “moderate” Orthodox schools and institutions across the tri-state area (such as Yeshiva University, Ramaz, Yeshiva of Flatbush, and the Orthodox Union). Where were the more right-wing yeshivish/chassidish schools and institutions (such as many of those in Boro Park, Flatbush, Kew Gardens Hills, Lakewood, Passaic, Monsey, etc.), including the Agudah? Why were they not participating in the march, or even as spectators?

I believe that in today’s climate of such rampant antisemitism and intense hatred towards Israel, it is more important than ever for all Jews, regardless of their hashkafa and level of observance, to very visibly demonstrate their support and love for Israel. Do not allow the antisemites of the world, such as Mamdani, to believe that only a small contingent of Jews (mainly the Modern Orthodox) truly care about Israel while all others are mainly indifferent. This is not the time to be passive, but for all Jews (and even non-Jews) who truly care about the State of Israel to be as loud and vocal as possible in demonstrating their very strong support. It is the best way of combating this ancient hatred that is now pervading the entire world.

Josh Rosenthal

Queens, N.Y.

Invest in Self-Defense to Deter Antisemites

The Israel Day Parade was outstanding and gave our community a sense of unity and pride. However, we must also be prepared to protect ourselves and our institutions. More Jews should receive self-defense training and learn how to respond when Jewish individuals or establishments are attacked.

Display an Israeli flag, support Shomrim and Hatzalah, wear your yarmulke proudly, and walk in groups when appropriate. Our enemies want us to fear them. We must stand strong and united.

And the schools that marched proudly in the parade should consider offering self-defense courses for their students.

Rabbi Dr. Bernhard Rosenberg

Via email

In Every Generation

In Jonathan Braun’s column “The Iran War Was Decades Too Late” (May 29), he says that Iran should have been confronted decades earlier, and Israel and the world would not have been in today’s situation. This implies that defeating Iran then would have given Israel peace and tranquility now. I don’t completely agree with that assessment.

During the Pesach Seder, we read the passage from the Torah (Shemos 17:16), “In every generation they rise up against us to destroy us.” Tragically, throughout our history, that has been true. People have been murdering and slaughtering Jews unmercifully and constantly throughout the ages. More recently, just in my lifetime alone, I have seen the Holocaust in the 1940s, the complete expulsion of Jews from every Muslim country in the 1950s, the Soviet oppression in the 1970s, and constant warfare against Jews in Israel from 1948 through today. All within a period of less than 80 years.

Lest this be too pessimistic and depressing, the fact is that this is not just a Jewish problem, but one affecting all of mankind. There has never been a time in all of human or Jewish history when there has been peace for any extended period of time. Strife and warfare have been a constant condition since the dawn of civilization. Thus, any illusion that there can be a permanent peace anywhere is unrealistic. For Israel, as with all states, eternal vigilance and defense will remain the price they have to pay to maintain their freedom.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

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