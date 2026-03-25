Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Loving Luchins’s Column

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Ever since I happened upon Raemia A. Luchins’s September 5, 2025 essay in The Jewish Press, “Four Quiet Mitzvos: Mercy, Memory, and Moral Architecture in Parshas Ki Tetzei,” I eagerly scour each newly delivered Jewish Press for another article of hers in print.

I felt transported to a higher plane of attachment to the gift of the Torah’s mitzvot after reading Mrs. Luchins’ d’var Torah. Quite extraordinary.

M. Robeson

Chicago, Ill.

Shuls Must Help Singles

Alan Zeitlin’s article (“Invest in These Things If You Care about Jewish Survival,” Feb 20) was thoughtful and compelling, presenting his ideas with clarity, energy, and a genuine passion for helping Jewish singles dive into the dating pool and ultimately reach the “Olympics” of marriage. However, despite this optimism, there remain many significant stumbling blocks – some that feel as solid as steel.

For the many singles navigating this world, the experience is often frustrating, as reflected in countless articles and letters to the editor. We have all heard the horror stories. While shadchanim are often well-meaning, they can sometimes be overly opinionated, and many singles go long stretches without getting a date.

Speed dating and online dating have proven to be effective tools, but they are not the only solutions. Events within shuls can also play a major role. With over three thousand Orthodox shuls in the New York–New Jersey area, it is surprising that more of them do not host regular singles events – whether daily gatherings, restaurant nights, or even simple pizza meetups.

There are countless ways to create opportunities for singles to meet within the shul environment. If more congregations would take the initiative to organize even one consistent event, we could begin to see a real difference. And perhaps many more singles finding their way to marriage.

Raquel Hanon

Via Email

A Joyful Purim Display

Thank you for having the Purim costume contest in the paper (March 20). I loved looking through all of them, particularly the adorable youngsters. May Hashem continue to watch over Am Yisrael.

(Editor’s note: Look for the finalists in next week’s Jewish Press.)

Sylvia G.

New York

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