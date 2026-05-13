When a hostile mob descends on a Jewish house of worship in the middle of New York City, chanting “globalize the intifada” and “death to the IDF,” the job of the mayor is remarkably simple. You condemn the intimidation, you disperse the agitators, and you unequivocally assure the Jewish community that they will not be hunted or harassed in their own neighborhoods.

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Instead, faced with the repulsive spectacle outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, where a real estate event involving the sale of land in Judea and Samaria was taking place, Mayor Zohran Mamdani chose to deliver a masterclass in political cowardice and victim-blaming. His public statement regarding the protests was not just a failure of leadership; it was a thinly veiled endorsement of organized antisemitic harassment.

Thus, in his agonizingly labored remarks, the mayor went out of his way to praise the police for protecting the “sacrosanct nature of the right to protest” before offering a tepid assurance about congregants safely entering the building. But Mayor Mamdani knew exactly what he was doing. He was deliberately blurring the line between protected political protest and targeted, physical intimidation.

Screaming for violence and terror while barricading the sidewalks outside a synagogue is not a policy debate. It is a siege. The First Amendment may protect the right to stand in a public square and voice grievances against a foreign government; it does not grant the right to terrorize Jewish New Yorkers on the steps of their sanctuary. By framing the mob action as a legitimate exercise in free speech, the mayor actively neutralized the gravity of the threat and told the agitators that their behavior is perfectly acceptable in his city.

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of Mamdani’s response was his decision to affirm the mob’s justification. Rather than simply condemn the antisemitic chants, the mayor used his platform to attack the synagogue itself, echoing the protesters’ claims by denouncing the real estate event being hosted inside as a “violation of international law.”

This was the rhetorical equivalent of telling a mugging victim that they shouldn’t have worn such an expensive watch. The mayor was explicitly telling the radical left that if they disagree with the theme of an event being held by a Jewish religious institution, that institution loses its status as a sacred institution and becomes a legitimate target for blockades and vitriol.

If a mob of white nationalists surrounded a Hispanic church to protest an immigration seminar and began screaming racial slurs, would Mayor Mamdani defend their “sacrosanct” right to assemble? Would he criticize the church’s event? Of course not. He would doubtless demand federal hate crime charges.

But when the targets are Jewish and the perpetrators belong to his radical socialist base, suddenly he morphs into an ACLU defense attorney.

New York City has the largest Jewish population in the world outside Israel, and they are currently living through an unprecedented explosion of antisemitic violence and vandalism. They desperately need an executive who will protect them. Instead, they have Zohran Mamdani – a mayor who looks at a mob screaming outside a synagogue and decides that the real problem is the synagogue. It is a profound disgrace, and the City Council must hold him accountable for treating the safety of his Jewish constituents as entirely expendable.

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