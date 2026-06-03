Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to march in the Israel Day Parade this past Sunday paired with his unveiling of a sweeping $22 billion “Block by Block” housing initiative should be the final demonstration that tells us he has dropped any pretense of continuing the city’s solidarity with Israel and a fierce commitment to free market capitalism. It is clear that the mayor wants to remake the city in his own image. It is urgent that we prepare for the next election the sooner the better.

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I. Mamdani’s Parade Boycott

On Sunday, tens of thousands of New Yorkers marched up Fifth Avenue for the annual Israel Day Parade – a vibrant, decades-old celebration of Jewish pride, resilience, and the enduring bond between the United States and the State of Israel. It is a day of unity for the largest Jewish population in the world outside of the Jewish state. Yet conspicuously missing from the vanguard of this historic march was the city’s elected chief executive, Mayor Mamdani.

Mamdani’s calculated decision to boycott the parade made him the first New York City mayor ever not to march. It should be noted that he had readily celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day and Lunar New Year parades but singled out the Jewish community’s premier cultural event for personal boycott.

It was a shameful dereliction of his duties as the city’s chief executive and blatant homage paying to his anti-Zionist/anti-Jewish base.

In attempting to justify his unprecedented absence, Mayor Mamdani said that he has made his “views on the Israeli government abundantly clear.” Yet the Israel Day Parade is not a political rally for the Knesset, nor is it a blanket endorsement of every specific policy enacted by the government in Jerusalem. What it is, is a celebration of the ancestral, cultural, and spiritual connection of the Jewish people to their homeland.

Indeed, by conflating the celebration of Israel’s existence with an endorsement of its current government, Mamdani is employing the same bad-faith logic used by the agitators who harass Jewish students on college campuses and implicitly deny Israel’s right to nationhood.

Surely a true leader understands that you can hold policy disagreements with a foreign government without actively turning your back on the cultural celebrations of your own constituents.

The timing of this boycott elevates it from a political misstep to a profound moral failure. New York City’s Jewish community is currently enduring an unprecedented, terrifying surge of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and violence. Synagogues are being surrounded by hostile mobs and Jewish-owned businesses are routinely targeted for boycotts simply because of their owners’ heritage.

The mayor’s parade no-show sent a chilling, unmistakable message to the Jewish community: you are on your own. Worse still, it sends a message to the radical mobs that their campaign to isolate, marginalize, and demonize Jews within the city has the tacit approval – if not the support of City Hall.

II. The Mamdani Housing Plan

When self-proclaimed democratic socialists announce sweeping economic reforms, the fine print usually reveals a direct assault on private property; New York City Mayor Mamdani’s newly unveiled $22 billion “Block by Block” housing proposal is no exception.

Packaged in the benevolent, focus-group-tested language of “affordability” and “tenant protection,” the plan is, in reality, a Trojan horse for municipal socialism. It is not designed to solve the city’s housing shortage; it is designed to systematically dismantle the free market and replace it with a government-controlled, nonprofit-managed housing cartel. If implemented, it will likely mark the death of free enterprise in the nation’s largest real estate market.

The most terrifying anti-American component of Mamdani’s agenda is his so-called “Fix the City” Initiative. The mayor has explicitly declared that his administration will aggressively target private property owners, weaponize city inspectors to generate violations, and then force the transfer of “neglected” buildings to “responsible stewards” – which he conveniently defines as community land trusts and activist nonprofits.

This is not code enforcement; it is state-sanctioned extortion. The administration is openly telegraphing a strategy to organize radical tenant unions, bury landlords under a mountain of municipal fines and legal harassment, and bleed them of their rental income until they are forced to surrender their deeds to the city’s preferred political allies. Stripping private citizens of their property to distribute it to ideological nonprofits is the definition of a command economy. It fundamentally obliterates the concept of private property rights.

And there is more!

To justify this massive power grab, Mamdani points to the deteriorating conditions of the city’s existing housing stock. Yet, he deliberately ignores the fact that his own political faction caused the decay.

Almost half of New York City’s rental stock is currently trapped under draconian rent stabilization laws. When the government artificially caps the revenues a property can generate while property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs absolutely skyrocket, owners simply do not have the capital to maintain the buildings. Price ceilings guarantee dilapidated housing.

Instead of unleashing the free market to build our way out of the crisis, Mamdani pledges to build 200,000 new rent-stabilized units. He is purposely replicating the exact regulatory straitjacket that has already failed. These new units will inevitably require massive, perpetual taxpayer bailouts once they begin to age, creating a permanent dependency on the municipal government while wiping out the private rental market.

And this is to say nothing about Mamdani’s plan, making it financially impossible for private developers to actually build. Embedded in his housing agenda is a devastating mandate under the Construction Justice Act, which requires construction on city-financed projects to receive a minimum combined wage and benefits package of at least $40 an hour.

In mandating these wages and burying developers in red tape, the city is effectively ensuring that no rational, profit-seeking enterprise will bid on these projects. The only entities left to build will be government agencies and heavily subsidized nonprofits – exactly as the mayor intends.

By combining punitive wage mandates, rigid price controls, and the looming threat of outright property confiscation, the Mamdani housing plan is a declaration of war on the private housing provider. It is a roadmap for transferring massive amounts of private wealth into the hands of a permanent, politicized nonprofit class. If the business community and the courts do not halt this radical overreach, New York City will prove that free enterprise can be regulated entirely out of existence.

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