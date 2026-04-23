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America’s largest Jewish nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty, Met Council, is redefining how emergency food reaches New Yorkers in need by placing AI and delivery innovation at the center of its operations. Through digital platforms, AI-driven logistics and its partnership with DoorDash’s Project DASH, Met Council is expanding access, reducing wait times and delivering critically needed food assistance to families with dignity regardless of their ability to visit a pantry in person.

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A cornerstone of this effort is Market by Met Council, a digital ordering platform which in March alone served more than 100,000 New Yorkers in the lead-up to Passover. The platform allows recipients to select foods based on dietary needs, allergies, tastes and cultural preferences, minimizing waste while prioritizing dignity and choice.

Behind the scenes, Met Council leverages AI-powered tools to optimize warehouse operations and direct food to partner agencies and pantries based on real-time data and community demand. This approach ensures resources are distributed more efficiently and equitably.

AI is also transforming the on-the-ground experience. Reservation systems keep lines moving efficiently, with few if any clients waiting more than 20 minutes, creating a more streamlined and dignified experience for food-insecure New Yorkers.

Through its partnership with DoorDash, three Met Council-run pantries delivered more than 27,000 holiday meals in the final week before Passover to homebound seniors, individuals with disabilities and working families struggling to make ends meet. Many of these clients would not otherwise have been able to access these resources.

These AI-driven efforts powered Met Council’s largest Passover food distribution in its history. In total, the organization provided more than 3.5 million pounds of kosher-for-Passover food, reaching over 350,000 people through 250 distributions conducted in partnership with 230 community organizations and local food pantries, as well as through digital ordering and home delivery.

“This year marked the largest Passover food distribution in Met Council’s and likely the country’s history,” said Met Council CEO David Greenfield. “As costs continue to rise, more families need support. By embracing AI and our partnership with DoorDash, we reached more New Yorkers than ever before, including those unable to physically access a pantry, while ensuring a more dignified and efficient experience.”

Beyond the holiday rush, the need remains. With inflation and economic uncertainty continuing to impact families year-round, Met Council is expanding its efforts by continuing to invest in AI, digital infrastructure and delivery partnerships. By working with government agencies, corporate sponsors, AI partners and community organizations, Met Council remains a leading force in providing emergency food assistance to Jewish families in need throughout the year.

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