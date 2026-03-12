Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

The spectacle of a sitting head of government on trial ought to be a moment of sober national reflection, not a carnival of political vengeance dressed in prosecutorial robes. Yet that is precisely what Israel has endured over the last several years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced domestic criminal charges that should never have been brought, rest on legal error, and are widely seen – including by millions of Israelis – as deeply political in motivation.

Advertisement





The genesis of this disgraceful legal drama lies in November 2019, when then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his intention to indict Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three so‑called corruption cases numbered 1000, 2000, and 4000. Netanyahu has emphatically denied all wrongdoing, characterizing the investigations and indictment process as a “witch hunt” orchestrated by political opponents within the media, police, and the wider legal establishment.

At the outset, it is essential to understand the legal framework under which the charges were brought and how those statutes are supposed to operate in theory. In Israeli criminal law, bribery typically requires a clearly established quid pro quo – that is, the intentional and deliberate exchange of some specific official act for some defined personal benefit to the public official that would not otherwise have been conferred. The relevant statute, Section 290(a) of the Penal Law, 5737-1977, proscribes accepting or seeking a bribe for actions related to one’s position, and fixes penalties of up to ten years’ imprisonment or a substantial fine for a public servant who takes bribes for actions related to his official position.

By contrast, the more nebulous offense of “fraud and breach of trust,” which sits at the heart of the charges in Cases 1000 and 2000, has long been criticized by legal scholars for its vagueness. Under Section 284 of the Penal Law, a public servant who commits an act of fraud or breach of trust that harms the public, even if the act would not constitute an offense against an individual, is liable for up to three years’ imprisonment. Critics of the offense have argued for decades that it functions as a catch‑all provision that is ill‑defined and susceptible to politically selective enforcement because it lacks the clear elements that attach to other corruption offenses such as bribery, money‑laundering, insider trading, and obstruction of justice. Indeed, members of the current governing coalition have recently advanced legislation to repeal the fraud and breach of trust offense altogether on the grounds that it “severely harms the principle of legality and the foundations of criminal law” and is too vague to serve as a sound basis for criminal enforcement.

The very fact that the government itself is now seeking to abolish the legal offense on which most of the charges against Netanyahu rest should raise profound questions about the soundness of the prosecutions initiated and continued under that provision in the first place. Trials brought under rapidly contested or ambiguous statutory constructs risk equating ordinary political judgment calls with criminal wrongdoing, and undermine the certainty that is supposed to underpin criminal liability in any democratic system. Israeli courts have wrestled with the contours of the breach‑of‑trust offense for years precisely because its elements are not clearly defined in statutory language or legislative history, leading to repeated criticism that prosecutors have used it to pursue conduct that would not be actionable under more precise corruption statutes.

Turning to the specific factual allegations against Netanyahu in each of the three cases, the legal infirmities multiply. In Case 1000, often referred to in the Israeli press as “the gifts affair,” prosecutors alleged that Netanyahu and his wife received luxury gifts, including champagne, cigars, and other items of substantial monetary value from billionaire benefactors, including Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian businessman James Packer. The state alleged that these gifts amounted to a “supply channel” of benefits and that during the period in which they were received, Netanyahu used his authority to benefit Milchan’s and Packer’s interests.

What has not been established is that there was ever a clear quid pro quo in the legal sense required for bribery. Nor is there compelling evidence that Netanyahu took specific official acts in direct exchange for the gifts. Significantly, the indictment in this case did not charge Netanyahu with bribery; instead, the Attorney General opted for charges of fraud and breach of trust, implicitly conceding that the statutory threshold for bribery was lacking. Yet, even as a breach of trust charge, the theory underpinning Case 1000 collapses under scrutiny, because personal gifts – even from wealthy acquaintances – are not inherently criminal, absent evidence that they were intended expressly to influence an identifiable official act. That distinction between a politician’s personal relationship with a donor and a legal agreement to perform official acts in exchange for some reward is one of the oldest in legal systems worldwide and is meant to prevent ordinary political and social interactions from being transformed into criminal conduct. The prosecution’s approach in this case effectively conflates social courtesy with criminality, a dangerous precedent that risks chilling legitimate political relationships.

Case 2000, commonly dubbed “the media affair,” suffers from a similar defect. In this matter, prosecutors focused on alleged discussions between Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Israel’s best‑selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, concerning favorable media coverage in exchange for legislative efforts that would disadvantage a rival newspaper, Israel Hayom. According to the indictment summary, Netanyahu and Mozes engaged in meetings over several years in which they discussed how each could promote the other’s interests.

However, negotiation between political leaders and media owners is a routine part of democratic politics. Politicians often seek support or at least neutral coverage, and media proprietors seek access and influence, none of which, standing alone, is a crime. To construe these discussions, which were never enshrined in any binding agreement, as criminal fraud or breach of trust is to criminalize a vast swath of typical political behavior. In this case, the Attorney General notably declined to charge Netanyahu with bribery, again reflecting that the evidence did not meet that higher statutory standard. Rather, the indictment rested instead on the softer notion that Netanyahu’s actions allegedly harmed the integrity of public office. However, the mere fact of talking with a media proprietor, absent clear proof that Netanyahu agreed to codified actions directly tied to coverage promises, falls well short of the element of misuse of power that Israeli criminal law was designed to capture. Political horse‑trading may be distasteful to some, but it is not per se criminal.

Case 4000, labeled the “Bezeq affair,” is often portrayed in the media as the most serious of the three. In this case, the indictment alleges that Netanyahu, in his capacity as communications minister, provided regulatory benefits to telecom company Bezeq and its controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, and that, in exchange, Elovitch and his news site, Walla, offered positive coverage of Netanyahu and his family. Here, the Attorney General did charge bribery alongside fraud and breach of trust.

But here, too, the alleged causal link between regulatory actions and media coverage is tenuous. Regulatory decisions are made through formal administrative processes and often are supported by career professionals’ recommendations. Any politician, from prime minister to minister of communications, routinely weighs the interests of powerful economic actors in the course of crafting and implementing policy; that is the essence of representative governance. To escalate such conduct to a criminal level requires evidence of an unlawful directive issued exclusively to benefit a private actor in exchange for coverage – a chain of causation that, significantly, the prosecution has not demonstrated with the degree of specificity that statutory law requires. The reports on this case suggest that much of the evidence was circumstantial, relying on broad characterizations of “give and take” rather than discrete, provable acts that meet the legal definition of bribery or breach of trust under Israeli law.

When the only real evidence is that a prime minister engaged in routine political relationships such as entertaining wealthy acquaintances, discussing media coverage, and making regulatory choices that may incidentally help powerful business actors, the leap to criminal prosecution is not only unwarranted but dangerous. Prosecuting political conduct that falls within the broad spectrum of political negotiation and influence campaigns threatens to blur the line between criminality and politics in a way that could chill legitimate governance. Democracy thrives on vigorous competition, debate, and negotiation; a legal system must not be weaponized to punish politicians simply because opponents dislike their style, alliances, or policy choices.

Compounding the problem is the remarkable asymmetry in how prosecutors pursued these cases. The wealthy businessmen alleged to have provided gifts in Case 1000, Milchan and Packer, were not charged alongside Netanyahu on corruption counts, despite being the alleged source of the purported “benefits.” That prosecutorial choice has fueled perceptions that the charges were aimed squarely at Netanyahu irrespective of parallel accountability for the other parties, and it undermines the narrative that this is a dispassionate criminal investigation, suggesting instead that it targeted a political adversary.

The optics are further strained by the timing and persistence of the prosecutions. The indictments were announced in the midst of intense political competition, and the trial has continued through multiple election cycles, coalition negotiations, and periods of domestic upheaval. Critics argue that the Attorney General’s office, pressured by media and law enforcement bodies, pursued an aggressive indictment strategy despite clear deficiencies in the evidentiary record. Netanyahu’s legal team has even raised procedural objections, asserting that actions were taken before a valid decision to open an investigation had been formalized, which, if true, would call into question the procedural legitimacy of the entire process.

At a deeper level, the reliance on the broad fraud and breach of trust statute speaks to a systemic problem in how criminal law is being applied to political conduct in Israel. Legal commentators across the political spectrum have criticized that offense for decades as vague and overly expansive, and the ongoing legislative push to repeal it highlights the fact that the statutory foundation for most of the charges against Netanyahu is itself unstable and contested. If an offense is so unclear that lawmakers within the sitting government are seeking to abolish it mid‑trial, it ought to give any reasonable observer pause about its use in such a politically charged prosecution.

The consequences of these indictments extend beyond one man. By criminalizing conduct that sits at the heart of everyday political life, such as media engagement, relationships with supporters, and regulatory discretion, the prosecutions risk deterring political leaders from active governance and encouraging a culture in which legal jeopardy becomes the weapon of political opponents. Instead of deterring corruption, this approach may foster cynicism about the rule of law and contribute to polarization by convincing a significant portion of the population that legal institutions are instruments of political conflict rather than impartial arbiters of justice.

Rather than pursuing headline‑grabbing indictments that rest on tenuous legal foundations, the Attorney General and Prosecutor’s Office should have conducted a rigorous threshold review to determine whether the evidence genuinely met the well‑established statutory elements of bribery or other clear corruption offenses. Conduct that falls short of that bar should have been referred to administrative or civil remedies or left to the political process, which has its own mechanisms of accountability through elections and parliamentary oversight.

Finally, beyond the legal absurdity of these charges, there is a profound practical consequence that goes largely unacknowledged: By forcing a sitting prime minister to devote substantial time, attention, and resources to defending against politically motivated indictments, the prosecution effectively diverts him from matters of genuine national importance. Decisions about security, foreign policy, economic planning and, in extremis, matters of war, cannot pause because a legal theater seeks to punish a political figure for tenuously alleged conduct. This diversion of focus is not merely inconvenient – it imposes a tangible risk on the state itself, as the leader’s energy and strategic attention are siphoned into defending against allegations that, upon any sober legal analysis, should never have been brought in the first instance. Criminal law is intended to protect the public, not to coerce a nation’s chief executive into managing personal legal battles at the expense of governing, a principle that is especially critical in a region where the stakes of national decision-making are existential.

At the end of the day, the charges against Benjamin Netanyahu do not withstand basic legal scrutiny. They are built more on conjecture and political animus than on solid proof of quid pro quo corruption or abuse of power, and they rely on ordinary political behavior inflated into criminal conduct. This deficiency invites the perception, justified or not, that criminal justice has been bent into a weapon of political warfare. If Israel’s democracy is to survive and thrive, it must reserve criminal prosecution for genuine criminality, not political difference, and the indictment of a sitting prime minister on such weak grounds was a mistake – one that ought to be acknowledged and corrected before it does irreparable harm to the institutions it purports to uphold.

Share this article on WhatsApp: