The diplomatic establishment in Washington breathed a premature sigh of relief last week when U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to extend the current ceasefire. Predictably, the foreign policy consensus expected President Trump to simply sign the document, take a quick victory lap, and return to the status quo. But the President’s decision to pump the brakes, withhold his signature, and demand critical revisions is not an act of stubbornness – it is a masterclass in executive leadership.

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After winning a decisive military victory in Operation Epic Fury, the United States cannot afford to sign a flawed document just to secure a fleeting public relations win. Trump is absolutely right to insist that our monumental military leverage be translated into iron-clad, permanent concessions and that Iran’s nuclear and military threats are no more.

The core problem with the draft MOU is that it trades tangible immediate American leverage for vague, future Iranian promises. Under the reported terms, the U.S. would gradually ease its suffocating naval blockade and relax economic sanctions, allowing Tehran to resume selling oil. In exchange, Iran merely commits to “discussing” the disposal of its highly enriched uranium and to agreeing not to develop a nuclear weapon over a 60-day period.

We have seen this diplomatic trap before. Easing economic pressure in exchange for the mere promise of future negotiation is the exact fatal flaw of the Obama-era JCPOA. President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have correctly drawn a hard red line: Iran must physically hand over its highly enriched uranium before a single sanction is permanently lifted. Revisions are absolutely necessary to ensure that the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is a non-negotiable prerequisite to the agreement, not an optional talking point that could be stalled by Iran.

The crisis that sparked Operation Epic Fury was Iran’s brazen attempt to extort the global economy by heavily mining the Strait of Hormuz and establishing a toll system for commercial shipping. While the draft MOU requires Iran to clear the mines within 30 days and open the waterway, Iran has a long history of circumventing international agreements and playing bureaucratic games.

The President’s reported dissatisfaction with the language concerning the Strait is vital. The Administration must ensure that the final text strips Iran of any administrative control or “gatekeeper” status over the waterway. Revisions must explicitly mandate that any future step by the Islamic Republic to harass, tax, or restrict commercial shipping will instantly trigger a devastating resumption of the military blockade. Freedom of navigation must be absolute.

Perhaps the most visionary aspect of the President’s holdout is his reported insistence on linking the ceasefire to a broader regional realignment under the rubric of the Abraham Accords. By signaling that he may require Arab mediators – such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar – to formalize diplomatic ties with Israel as part of the broader diplomatic settlement, he is plainly looking far beyond a temporary 60-day truce.

The Iranians are unquestionably the bad guys in this piece, and President Trump holds all the cards: a pulverized Iranian military apparatus, a suffocating blockade, and an adversary begging for economic oxygen.

He should not squander the historic opportunity he now finally has to resolve the historic problem that has been facing the world for decades.

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