Photo Credit: Public Domain, via Library of Congress (Source: www.loc.gov/item/96518835/)

A hundred years ago, in 1926, was a memorable year in history.

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It was the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and President Calvin Coolidge delivered a Fourth of July address in Philadelphia to commemorate the famous date.

People who were born that year and would go on to great fame included Fidel Castro and Norma Jeane Mortenson. Castro, who loved baseball and played it well, was offered a contract to play professionally in America, but opted instead to become a ruthless dictator in Cuba.

Norma Jeane Mortenson became famous as actress Marilyn Monroe and the wife of baseball superstar Joe DiMaggio. The most famous actor at the time she was born was Rudolph Valentino. Valentino was only 31 when he died. Masses of mourners stood outside of the church at his funeral and masses of sad fans – mostly women – showed up as the train carrying the remains of the movie star made several stops on its way to Los Angeles for another funeral service.

Another famous man who died in 1926 was magician Harry Houdini.

Houdini was in great pain as he finished his scheduled performances in Montreal and boarded the train to Detroit for his next appearance on October 24. With his distraught wife at his side, Houdini retold the events leading to his abdominal discomfort.

A university student had asked him if it was true that the magician was immune to blows to his midsection. Before Houdini could tense his muscles and verify the claim, the young man delivered sharp blows to Houdini’s abdomen. The pain didn’t let up on the way to Detroit as Houdini checked in to a leading downtown hotel.

The audience at the sold-out theater a few short blocks away waited patiently for the magician to appear, then began stamping their feet. Houdini heard the noise of the crowd but was lying down as his temperature rose to 104. A doctor examined Houdini, diagnosed appendicitis, and advised immediate hospitalization. The magician agreed to go but only after he gave the audience what they came for.

It would be the last performance of his life. He apologized to the audience for being late and gave a two-and-a-half-hour program curtailing absolutely nothing. The audience responded with a tumultuous ovation. Houdini couldn’t take a bow as the pain was too much to bear.

As the curtain descended, the world’s greatest magician fell to the floor and was rushed to a hospital where surgery was performed to remove his ruptured appendix. Houdini managed to hang on for five more days before death claimed him at age 52. Surgeons claimed that his greatest trick was to live as long as he did under the circumstances. Born Erich Weiss, the son of a rabbi, Houdini was one of the world’s most famous men.

While Jews mourned Houdini, they were also saddened by the situation in Poland. Many Polish Jews were starving, and some resorted to suicide. A heart-wrenching letter was sent to American community leaders by the editor of Warsaw’s Yiddish daily.

“Lodz is dying. Grodno is in agony. The streets of Wilna swarm with children begging for food. The two great teacher seminaries in Wilna, pride of Polish Jewry, have closed their doors.”

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