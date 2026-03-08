Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Next week is Kaf-Alef Adar which is the yom hilulah, or yahrzeit, of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk. Sometimes referred to as the “Noam Elimelech” because of his sefer by that name, Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk was one of the major thinkers of the Chassidut movement, one of the greatest tzaddikim of the third generation, and among those responsible for establishing C hassidut in Poland. In the book Maor VaShemesh, he is even compared to the holy Baal Shem Tov. (That sefer is a chasidic work containing the writings and lectures of R’ Kalonymus Kalman Epstein, collected and published by his son, R’ Aharon, under his father’s direction.)

Rabbi Elimelech was a great talmid chacham, and from an early age he studied Torah and limited sleep. His book Noam Elimelech was written by his son Elazar based on his divrei Torah from his Shabbat sermons and arranged in the order of the weekly parsha. Rabbi Elimelech’s brother was Rabbi Zusha of Hanipol, who was also a well-known tzaddik. Following Rabbi Zusha’s advice, Rabbi Elimelech became close to Rabbi Dov Ber of Mezeritch, known as the Maggid of Mezeritch, and elevated himself in Torah. Rabbi Elimelech and his brother Rabbi Zusha used to go on “galut” journeys to towns in Poland where they would fast and afflict themselves. In these journeys, they aroused teshuvah and brought many Jews closer to Hashem.

Last year I wrote about one of Avraham Fried’s famous songs, “Aderaba,” which was taken from a tefillah Rabbi Elimelech wrote. But there are more songs about Rabbi Elimelech, as well as songs taken from other writings of his, which we’re going to review in this week’s column.

Perhaps one of the most famous and most beloved songs about Rabbi Elimelech is the well-known popular Yiddish folk song “Der Rebbe Elimelech,” or “Harabi Elimelech” in Hebrew. This song is often featured in klezmer and Jewish music medleys, including versions in Hebrew. If that doesn’t sound familiar to you, look for it on YouTube and chances are that if you are over forty, you might recognize the melody after a few seconds.

The song was originally written in Yiddish by Yitzchak Rayz. Rayz emigrated to New York from Galicia and adopted the Americanized name Isaac Reiss. Eventually he took on the name Moishe Nadir. “Nadir” is a Yiddish expression meaning “Here you are” or “That’s for you.” In 1927, Nadir published “Der Rebbe Elimelech” and it became an instant success. Kadish Yehuda Leib Silman translated the song into Hebrew.

The “Noam Elimelech Melody” is a touching and beautiful niggun. There are many performances of it and you can find some of them on YouTube if you search that title or “Rabbi Elimelech’s Niggun” on YouTube.

One of the tefillot that Rabbi Elimelech wrote is “Tefillah Kodem Hatefillah” (a prayer recited before one’s daily prayers). A few songs have been composed using the words of this tefillah. Shloime Gertner has two songs to lyrics taken from it. One is called simply “Reb Elimelech.”

“Yehi ratzon milfanecha Hashem, shome’a kol sha’avat atira um’aazin l’kol tefillat amo Yisrael b’rachamim, shetachin libenu v’techonen machshavoteinu v’teshager tefiloteinu b’pinu” – May it be Your will, Hashem, who listens to the prayers of Am Yisrae with mercy, that you prepare our hearts and establish our thoughts and place our prayers in our mouths.

The song is quiet and touching and has a slow rhythm. It begins with Gertner singing “Oy oy oy oy Rebbe” while a choir joins him in the background. During the first verse, there’s an acoustic guitar in the background which adds to the atmosphere; as the song progresses, you can hear other instruments such as flute and strings and some touches of electric guitar in the background while the acoustic guitar continues. At some point, you can hear the transposition in the scales which always upgrades a song.

The lyrics for the song “Lishmo’a” by Shloime Gertner are also taken from the Tefillah Kodem Hatefillah.

“V’Ata b’rachamecha harabim u’vechasdecha hagedolim timchol v’sislach u’schaper lanu u’l’chol amcha Beis Yisrael v’sakshiv oznecha lishmo’a b’kol tefillas avadecha hamischanenim” – And You, with your great mercy and huge kindness, forgive, pardon, and grant atonement to us and to all your people, Am Yisrael, and let your ears listen to hear the sound of your servants’ prayers beseeching You.

This song begins with a piano intro; then Gertner begins to sing with only piano in the background. As the song continues, you can hear strings added in the background together with drums. The piano continues throughout.

Another powerful and beautiful song which is taken from Reb Elimelech’s prayers is “Mitchanenim” by Pini Einhorn.

“V’al kol zot mitchanenim anachnu lefanecha, Kel malei rachamim shet’kabel et tefillateinu” – And all this we beg before You, G-d full of mercy, that you accept our prayers.

The song begins with a flute intro and strings in the background. Then comes another intro featuring clarinet, while you can still hear the strings. Einhorn then begins to sing with a light piano in the background. As he progresses, you can also hear acoustic guitar in the background. Both “Mitchanenim” and the two Reb Elimelech songs by Gertner are ideal kumzits songs.

I think it’s important to remind everyone again of “Aderaba” by Avraham Fried because of the important message it carries. It’s a good thing to listen to this song occasionally and think about its words. Not only to think but also to implement them: “Aderaba,” on the contrary, “tein b’libeinu,” please give in our hearts, “she’nireh kol echad ma’alat chavereinu,” that each of us should be able to see the virtues of our friends, “v’lo chesronam,” and not their flaws. “V’she’nedaber kol echad et chavero, be’derech ha’yashar ve’haratzui lefanecha,” and that we should all speak to each other in an honest and desirable way. “V’al ya’aleh b’libeinu shum sina’ah me’echad al chavero, chalilah,” and that we not have hate in our hearts toward our fellow. “V’techazek otanu be’ahava elecha,” and strengthen us with love toward You.

This song is always relevant. We should always try to see the good in others, and not their flaws. And to talk in a nice way to each other. Whether they are on the other side of the political map or belong to a different group religiously – frum, secular, or traditional. Sometimes we tend to forget this important lesson. Listening to this message with the beautiful music of Avraham Fried makes it more pleasant.

Finally, I want to recommend a Lizhensk medley by Motti Rozenfeld, Yoeli Davidovich, and Malchut Choir. In this medley, you can hear several of Rabbi Elimelech’s niggunim. You can find it on Rozenfeld’s YouTube channel or by searching “Motti Rozenfeld & Yoeli Davidovich” on YouTube. One of the singers in the video is Pinchas Bichler, whom I interviewed in a previous column.

