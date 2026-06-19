The Pivot to Nowhere: How U.S. Abandoning the Middle East Threatens Arab-Israeli Peace

The foreign policy establishment in Washington – and apparently now also President Trump – are embracing an American foreign policy driven by the concept of “Pivot to Asia.” The desire to shift American military and diplomatic focus toward the Indo-Pacific to counter the generational threat of China is, on its face, strategically sound. However, the method being championed by isolationists and pivot-obsessed planners – which demands a systemic drawdown of U.S. power in the Middle East – is dangerously naïve.

By attempting to wash our hands of the Middle East to focus almost exclusively on Beijing, the United States is actively sabotaging its most vital initiative in a generation, the expansion of the Abraham Accords and the historic push for Arab-Israeli normalization.

To understand why a rapid pivot threatens regional peace, one must understand the actual mechanics of Middle Eastern diplomacy. Historic adversaries do not sign peace treaties out of sheer goodwill or a sudden desire for cultural exchange; they do it based on cold, calculated security interests.

For key Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, the domestic and regional political risk of formally normalizing ties with the State of Israel is massive. To justify that risk and brave the inevitable backlash from the Iranian-led “Axis of Resistance,” Riyadh requires an ironclad incentive. That incentive is not just access to Israeli technology or agricultural innovation, although they are way up at the top of the list. It is American security guarantees.

The Gulf States have made it explicitly clear that comprehensive U.S. defense treaties, priority access to top-tier military hardware, and support for a civilian nuclear program are the non-negotiable prices of admission for normalization with Jerusalem.

When Washington telegraphs that it is desperately trying to pivot away from the Middle East, it completely compromises the currency of normalization. Why would an Arab monarchy sign a politically explosive treaty with Israel in exchange for American security guarantees if the Americans are simultaneously packing up their aircraft carriers, withdrawing their fighter squadrons, and publicly shifting their gaze to the South China Sea?

And this is to say nothing of the certainty that China will make every effort to fill the power vacuum created by the American departures.

In sum, the United States cannot successfully contain China by abandoning the world’s geopolitical crossroads. To secure the Indo-Pacific, Washington must first lock down the Middle East. That requires maintaining significant presence in the region, substantially underwriting the security architecture necessary for Arab-Israeli normalization, and demonstrating to our allies that American power is long-term and reliable.