Photo Credit: ChatGPT

We, Jews, are a unique people, and truly chosen –

We possess the greatest gift that one can have in life –

Our Torah, which G-d has generously offered us and given –

It has helped us throughout history, to flourish and survive.

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It gives us strength to endure life’s storms and trials,

Torah has imbued us with hope and determination;

And, though, many other cultures existed and then perished –

We – have the power – to persevere throughout the ages as a nation…

We have that advantage over the rest of the world –

Our people have survived persecutions and adversities without an end…

The sacred Torah is the shield and energy that keeps us going,

Giving us strength of spirit, and the tenacity to overcome and to withstand.

It gives purpose to our lives, and directs our footsteps –

Sets us apart from others – that’s why they envy, and they hate;

The Holy Torah is the beacon in the void of darkness –

We bring enlightenment to the world – this is our task and our fate.

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