The Trump Pivot from War with Iran to Diplomacy Continues to Roil

According to many reports, President Trump went further down the diplomatic path than he would have liked. He granted immediate, massive sanctions relief, committed to issuing immediate Treasury Department waivers allowing Iran to resume exporting crude oil, and lifted the naval blockade of Iranian ports. And in return for front-loading its commitments and instantly resuscitating the Iranian economy, Iran simply committed to a 60-day ceasefire during which time there would be negotiations on other major issues including those nuclear related and the operation of the Strait of Hormuz.

The conventional wisdom has it that Trump was in an overly accommodating mood because he desperately needs a finalized peace deal to secure his political flank ahead of the elections in November. He believes that if the ceasefire collapses and the war is still raging by November, the political blowback will be catastrophic for the Republican Party, virtually guaranteeing that Democrats will seize control of Congress, which would undermine, if not obliterate his Iran policy and take us back to the Obama appeasement era.

This factor also has special resonance for those of us who have particular concern for Israel, inasmuch as newly empowered Democrats are likely to seek to dilute – if not reverse – the Trump tilt toward Israel. Winning the midterms ensures that Republicans retain the legislative power to block anti-Israel resolutions and prevent the progressive wing of the party from shifting aid away from Jerusalem.

President Trump himself also revealed a reason for shifting toward peace talks to halt the military conflict with Iran. At the June 17, 2026, G-7 press conference, he directly addressed fears that a prolonged war would trigger a global depression. He openly acknowledged that economic pressures – specifically soaring fuel costs, global trade disruptions, and volatility in the stock market – propelled him toward diplomacy.

While this all may give us a window into President Trump’s thinking, it also reveals the fundamental miscalculations of his team. It seems clear that the Islamic Republic has absolutely zero incentive to actually cooperate with the United States or finalize an agreement. By simply stalling the negotiations and threatening to reignite the conflict, Tehran can humiliate President Trump, fracture the U.S.-Israel alliance, effectively dictate the outcome of the American midterm elections, and feed the fears of President Trump about causing a depression.

In sum, the Iranians have been empowered to achieve ever greater concessions from an American president by exploiting his fears. This is a problem not just for Israel.