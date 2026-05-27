It is a profound tragedy when a prominent voice on the American right abandons strategic reality and moral clarity in favor of cheap, isolationist provocation. Tucker Carlson’s recent interview on Israeli television, in which he had the audacity to declare that Israel has “lost its morality” and treats “Arabs like animals or sub-humans,” is not just historically ignorant; it is a disgusting betrayal of America’s most critical Middle Eastern ally.

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If anyone has lost their moral compass, it is Tucker Carlson.

It is incredibly easy to sit in a television studio thousands of miles away from the front lines of civilization and lecture a traumatized nation on the finer points of morality. Israel is currently fighting a multi-front existential war of survival against genocidal terror syndicates – Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the puppet masters in Tehran. These are organizations that explicitly call for the total annihilation of the Jewish state and routinely use their own civilian populations as human shields to maximize casualties for the cameras.

Carlson’s accusation that Israel treats Arabs like “animals” is grotesque given the well-documented agonizing lengths the IDF goes to – increasing their own military personnel losses and injuries in the process – in order to minimize civilian casualties in the most densely populated, booby-trapped urban combat zones in modern military history. He is intentionally conflating and exploiting the tragic, unavoidable realities of urban warfare with a deliberate lack of morality, parroting the very same blood libels pushed by the radical left and the international anti-Zionist NGOs.

Carlson’s relatively recent pivot to outright anti-Israel vitriol seems rooted in a twisted, naive interpretation of the “America First” doctrine. He repeatedly insists that the United States owes Israel “nothing,” demands an immediate halt to all security assistance, and claims that the alliance is entirely a one-way street of American sacrifice.

Of course, this is arrant strategic illiteracy. As any serious foreign policy realist understands, the U.S.-Israel relationship is not a charity case; it is the cornerstone of American power projection in the Middle East. Israel serves as the ultimate bulwark against Iranian hegemony, providing Washington with unparalleled intelligence, battle-testing for American defense technology, and executing vital military operations that degrade the enemies of the West. When Carlson argues for abandoning Jerusalem, he is not putting America first; he is actively advocating for a power vacuum that will promptly be filled by radical Islamists, Russia, and China.

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of Carlson’s recent media tour is the platform and legitimacy he is providing to the antisemitic fringe. By using his massive audience to peddle the narrative that Israel is a bloodthirsty, immoral actor that dragged the United States into foreign conflicts, he is legitimizing the oldest, most toxic conspiracy theories in the political playbook. He has crossed the line from isolationist skepticism into outright hostility toward the Jewish state.

Israel has not lost its moral compass. It is fighting for its life against an enemy that celebrates death, rape, and the kidnapping of children. Hopefully the American people will not be swayed by Carlson’s mindless rants and continue to understand the difference between a democratic ally defending its sovereign borders and terror regimes hellbent on global jihad.

It is a profound shame that Tucker Carlson no longer does.

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