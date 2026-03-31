Photo Credit: Artwork by Eliana Fuld (Instagram: @artsbyeliana)

Recently a number of people have come out against analyzing current events with the intent of identifying “miracles” or signs of the redemptive process in reference to Jewish sources on the future redemption. They accuse us of being “messianic” and speak of the dangers of this approach.

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My first question is – who are the gedolim they rely on for this view?

They complained about Rav Yosef Zvi Rimon’s recent publication describing these miracles. They found fault with Rabbi Uri Pilichowski’s YouTube video listing these miracles. Who do they follow with this approach? Certainly not Rav Kook, not Rav Mordechai or Rav Shmuel Eliyahu. Ah – it must be Rav Y.B. Soloveichik. Really?

Go to Rabbi Soloveichik’s YouTube talk “Reflections on the Six-Day War” – listen to it, or at least read the comments. One comment states:

“This is a very significant recording. My teachers throughout my entire life stressed that the religious significance of the State of Israel as perceived by R. Soloveichik was absolutely non-messianic… Yet in this recording (as of 5:20), the Rav speaks of the miraculous victory of 1967 as redemptive since it captured the attention of the entire world.”

The publisher of the videos adds:

“In addition to this derasha, in an unpublished derasha he presented to Mizrachi in 1948, he used the term “Reishis tzemichas ge’ula’seinu” twice.”

Even more mind-boggling is the Rav’s 1955 Yom Ha’Atzmaut talk at the Moriah shul. He begins his talk as follows:

“When one thinks about a miracle, in order to give thanks to the Ribbono Shel Olam, it is insufficient to give thanks only for the miracle itself; one must also understand the means, the circumstances, the causes that He set in motion, how the Ribbono Shel Olam orchestrated events – and every separate reason, every cause, every factor is a miracle in itself. A separate expression of appreciation must be given, because when it comes to thanks there is a requirement for giving detail, one must provide the details of the miracle, explaining how the miracle came about. The main thanks is for the gift of Eretz Yisrael, the blessing of the land, but let us see how the Ribbono Shel Olam realized the miracle, how He gave us this gift. We read newspapers, but we do not delve into the ways of Hashem Yisborach!”

He goes on to analyze events, comparing them to the miracles in Egypt. For example, he explains how Pharaoh’s initial agreement to let the Jews go and his consequent retraction and pursuit are both miracles – paralleled by the UN’s decision to recognize Israel and then retract it – paving the way for Israel to expand her borders north and south in 1948.

Many may remember how Minister Smotrich was castigated for trying to point out the positive outcomes of Oct. 7th attacks. What would those people have to say about the Rav? In part 2 of the 1955 Moriah talk he says: “Sometimes wickedness and evil can become a constructive dynamic force, leading man to great actions.” He said this because he felt it was a miracle that in 1946, the British rejected the recommendation that Britain allow 100,000 Jewish refugees and cancel the White Paper! It was the Zionists’ reaction to this evil decision which “ignited the fire of yearnings towards redemption,” and bolstered their determination to sacrifice their lives for Jewish independence. In the same speech he reiterated that events motivated us “so we could liberate Eretz Yisrael with our sword and arrows, gaining the land by blood, sacrifice and Hashem’s help.”

So now that we see that Rav Soloveichik agrees with all the other gedolim in this approach – including the Chafetz Chaim, the Vilna Gaon and many more – those who refuse to recognize the hand of G-d in current events just don’t have a leg to stand on. Hashem’s name is “Shem Havaya” – because He reveals Himself in history. Current events are Hashem’s way of talking to us.

The next question is: OK, what do we do with this information? Won’t it cause us to be “messianic”? Will we become Jewish versions of Shiite Moslems and Iran who drag the world to confrontation and crisis – to “Armageddon” so the “Mahdi” will come down from Heaven to save us?

This misconception on the part of certain “moderate” segments of Modern Orthodoxy is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the redemptive process. Like their charedi brothers in Monsey and Lakewood, they believe in a geulah where we sit on our hands, wait patiently for the sudden, miraculous arrival of a king who takes us to the Land of Israel with no effort on their part. This is not the case. The Rambam says in Hilchot Melachim and in Perush HaMishnayot that no unnatural miracles will take place. He quotes the Gemara that the hallmark of Yemot HaMashiach is simply Jewish independence. The Vilna Gaon in Kol HaTor, but in other places as well, taught his students whom he sent off to Israel, that they must employ all natural means at their disposal to bring the redemption – settlement, agriculture, diplomatic pressure etc. – just as was done during the return to build the Second Temple. Even the King David used political subterfuge and military action, never relying on miracles.

If our redemption is to be achieved by our efforts and not by miracles, where does this talk of miracles come from? The Vilna Gaon says that we will see that every natural effort made towards redemption will be increased one thousand-fold by the help of Hashem. This explains that when we employ the Iron Dome, when we send our jet fighters thousands of miles away, we are providing a natural cover story to Hashem’s guidance and help.

It is understandable that many people shy away from recognizing these miracles. In various Midrashim, Rabbi Elazar tells us that “The possessor of the miracle does not recognize it as a miracle.” The Vilna Gaon, based on the Midrash “Whatever happened to Yosef will happen in Zion,” says just as Yosef was not recognized by his brothers, so too the redemption will not be recognized by many of our brothers and sisters. This is so true today, both in the Ultra-Orthodox and Modern Orthodox camps.

As Rav Tzvi Hirsch Kalisher wrote 150 years ago: “The redemption will come by the awakening of the Jewish people to go on aliyah and settle the land, and thus will we have all our prophets’ prophecies come to fruition.”

We need to get ready for even more miracles which we may not even recognize.

May everyone celebrate a happy Pesach and may we merit to see and understand the miracles as Hashem tells the Prophet Micah (7:15): “As in the days of the Exodus from Egypt, shall I show them wonders!”

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