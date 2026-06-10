Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Literally, “going up.” Originally a geographic fact dressed up as a spiritual one: Yerushalayim sits on high ground, so three times a year, for Pesach, Shavuos, and Sukkos, every Yid would schlep up to the Beis HaMikdash. You ascended in altitude and in kedusha at the same time, which is the kind of efficient bundling Hashem clearly appreciates.

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After the Churban, the word kept its job but lost its address. For two thousand years of galus, aliyah became less a travel itinerary and more a heartbeat. “L’shanah haba’ah b’Yerushalayim” wasn’t a vacation plan; it was a promise whispered at every seder, every Yom Kippur, every chuppah. Aliyah meant longing and home, even when home was a memory passed down like a family recipe nobody could quite make anymore.

Then 1948 happened, and aliyah picked up a passport and a bureaucracy and eventually an X account.

Today, mention you made aliyah and watch the room recalibrate. Which yishuv? Which side of which line? Are you the kind who davens at the Kosel or the kind who has thoughts about the Kosel? Or do you insist it’s the Kotel? Did you go for Torah, for Zionism, for cheaper healthcare, or because your cousin in Bet Shemesh said the schools are better? People want to file you before they finish their coffee.

But strip away the punditry and the word still means what it always meant: a Yid going up. The mountain hasn’t moved. The Beis HaMikdash is still missing. The longing in the word is still older than any flag. The discourse is loud, but the climb is ancient, and the destination has been the same since Avraham Avinu got the original directions.

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