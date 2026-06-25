Word Prompt – CHOK – Orit Riter

Chok: The Wisdom Beyond Understanding

A chok is a Torah law that transcends human logic. It asks us to trust even when we do not fully understand. The Ba'al Shem Tov taught that the deepest spiritual growth often begins precisely there – in the places where the mind cannot control or explain.

In today’s world, many people feel trapped by the pressure to “figure everything out.” Yet healing does not always come through analysis alone. Sometimes transformation begins when we soften our resistance and learn to trust the process before clarity arrives.

The mitzvah of the Parah Adumah, the ultimate chok, purified impurity through a process beyond human understanding. Torah reminds us that not all healing is linear or immediately visible. Some changes happen deep beneath the surface before the conscious mind can fully grasp them.

Modern neuroscience echoes this idea. Research shows that healing often occurs through safety, repetition, emotional regulation, and connection – not only through intellectual insight. The nervous system can begin healing even before the mind understands why.

I see this every day as Director of Or Emuna through Torah-rooted healing work that helps people reconnect to themselves, their emotions, and ultimately to Hashem.

The chok teaches us that some truths are not meant to be fully explained; they are meant to be lived with faith.