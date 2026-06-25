Word Prompt – CHOK – Zolly Claman

Society at large has taught us all our lives that the flow from command to action is: “understand first, act second.” We want things explained before we commit, clarified before we comply, proven before we proceed. It is therefore fascinating that the Torah contains two categories within its 613 mitzvot: mishpatim and chukim – the latter being an entire category of mitzvot that, by design, transcend human understanding. Is it too ironic to try to understand why this is? Let’s try.

Human beings rarely act without a prerequisite. Usually, that prerequisite is understanding. But there exists another possible prerequisite for action: trust.

The less trust exists in a relationship, the more explanation becomes necessary. But the deeper the trust, the less understanding needs to come first. A child takes a parent’s hand before crossing the street not because they fully grasp traffic patterns, but because they trust the person guiding them.

Perhaps this is the deeper meaning of the chok. The Torah is introducing us to a religious life in which trust can replace understanding to fuel action. Not because understanding is unimportant, but because relationships are not built on comprehension alone. Some of the deepest commitments in life are rooted not in complete understanding, but in profound trust.

In our tradition, Torah and mitzvot were never about obedience; they were about connection. The mitzvah was never the message, but rather a conduit expressing a relationship with Hashem.

From not mixing milk and meat to the Parah Adumah and everything in between, when we perform these mitzvot with passion and commitment, we are saying one thing loud and clear: Hashem, we trust You.