Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Grace is one of those words we use a lot, but we usually think of it as something polished. Someone calm, composed, handling everything just right.

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That’s one way to define it.

Grace is also what happens in the moments where things don’t go the way we hoped. When you lose your patience, say something you regret, or feel like you fell short of where you want to be. It’s choosing not to turn every mistake you make into a full character indictment. Not everything needs to become a story about failure.

It’s also what we offer other people. The decision to take a step back instead of reacting quickly and to remember that there may be more going on than what we see.

Grace isn’t about lowering the bar or pretending things are fine. Instead, it’s about not being harsh or rigid, with yourself or with someone else. And in the long run, grace is often what keeps relationships intact and allows them to grow. We all deserve to give and receive a little more grace in our lives.

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