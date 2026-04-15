Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I recently took my girls to see Cinderella. At the end of the story, after years of being treated as a servant by her stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella marries the prince. When they realize she will soon be queen, they tremble in fear and beg her forgiveness. She appears in a stunning gown, a crown upon her head, and instead of humiliating them or seeking revenge, she forgives them completely.

Advertisement





It may seem like a simple fairy-tale moment, but that scene stayed with me. She looked beautiful not only because of her gown, but because of her grace. There was something truly regal about her restraint. Her forgiveness elevated her even more than the crown did. Each time we forgive someone, even for a small hurt, we cultivate that same inner nobility within ourselves.

In Sefer Bereshit, Yosef models this greatness. After his brothers sell him into slavery, he endures years of hardship and eventually rises to become viceroy of Egypt. When they stand before him in fear, realizing the power he holds, he has every opportunity to take revenge. Instead, he reveals himself gently with the words, “Ani Yosef,” and forgives them privately.

You can pre-package grace. This means deciding ahead of time that when someone you care about – a spouse, partner, child, parent, or colleague – inevitably disappoints or hurts you, you will respond with forgiveness. It’s like placing forgiveness on the shelf in advance, ready to use. When we choose that posture beforehand, resentment doesn’t have the chance to take root, and grudges never get the space to grow.

Share this article on WhatsApp: