Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Growing up I’d never met a young person with the name Grace until I started teaching in the Syrian community. Now, I know several Graces! First graders! Midde schoolers! Women my age!

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I’ll tell you one more thing about grace. Do you know what I think is graceful? I like watching the Olympic ice skating. They’re really graceful! Especially the pairs, how they skate together, and move in pairs. That’s grace. Especially when you need to improvise.

In life we need to move gracefully as well. Sometimes there’s an unexpected turn, and we need to react. We need to learn how to react gracefully.

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