Word Prompt – HATZALAH – Moish Warsawsky

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Hatzalah is that, despite its sophistication, it doesn’t actually feel modern at all.

Yes, today’s Hatzalah member may carry advanced cardiac monitors, defibrillators, oxygen, trauma equipment, and communication systems that rival professional EMS agencies. But beneath all the technology lies something far older than modern emergency medicine.

Long before ambulances, dispatch systems, and standardized trauma protocols existed, Jewish communities had already built their own infrastructure of care: bikur cholim, chevra kaddisha, gemachs, and communal support networks. We never waited for someone else to create a safety net. We built one ourselves.

In that sense, Hatzalah feels modern – but philosophically, it is ancient.

Its technology may be 21st century. Its operating system is much older.

The Gemara teaches that Jews are responsible for one another. Few institutions translate that principle into action as literally as Hatzalah. When a call comes in, no committee is formed. No meeting is scheduled. No forms are filled out. There is no lengthy discussion over jurisdiction, reimbursement, or responsibility.

Someone simply gets up and goes.

And perhaps that is what makes Hatzalah so uniquely powerful. In a world increasingly comfortable outsourcing responsibility – to institutions, systems, and professionals – Hatzalah quietly preserves an older Jewish instinct: another Yid’s crisis is not someone else’s problem.

It is ours.

That may be Hatzalah’s greatest chiddush. Not the radios, not the ambulances, and not even the response time.

Rather, it is the radical refusal to look away.