Word Prompt – HATZALAH – Naomi Mauer

Hatzalah and the name Eli Beer are synonymous. Eli was only 16 when the idea formed in his mind upon witnessing an injured person waiting for help. Today Hatzalah is a lifesaving organization that also pioneered in the ambucycle, a motorcycle outfitted with everything necessary to start emergency medical treatment.

All over Israel, Hatzalah has headquarters and volunteers ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice to race out and answer the call. For me there is a personal connection. Eli is married to Gitti Heftler, daughter of my lifelong friends, Chave and Mel Heftler, of blessed memory. I am so proud of them. Gitti also rides the ambulances and both Eli and Gitti are so modest that no one talking to them would have any idea how many lives they have saved.

Every year Eli runs events to raise money for more ambulances and equipment. These events are amazing with well-known performers. Everyone wants to buy a ticket to these galas. And Eli, once a shy boy, has no qualms approaching headline names if it's to benefit Hatzalah.

Kol Hakavod, Eli and Gitti. May Hashem bless you with many, many more years in avodas Hashem.