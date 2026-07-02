Word Prompt – LIBERTY – Nachum Segal

I wonder if an observant Jew can ever be categorized as a Libertarian.

Members of the faith who live halachically incorporate many restrictions and religious obligations in their life. One hundred percent of our day is guided by the rules and values of strict Orthodox Judaism.

How do we view this?

Should we concede that if one maintains our tradition there is no way to endorse or even experience the freedoms and liberties that dominate our society?

Or maybe, rules and guidelines and values should be appreciated for all they add to our lives while, at the same time, a live and let live approach can exist at their side.

I tend to lean toward the latter. The two can co-exist and I would even surmise that one who appreciates and enjoys the beauty of our strict tradition is likely freer and more independent and one with a Libertarian perspective more often than not.