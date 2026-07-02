Word Prompt – LIBERTY – Simcha Eichenstein

As we celebrate the Fourth of July, now is a good time to reflect upon one of the greatest gifts of living in America, the gift of liberty. Liberty means more than freedom of speech or the right to vote. It means the ability to live our lives, express our beliefs, and – yes – practice our faith without fear or intimidation.

We are living in scary times. In recent months, we have seen chaotic, noisy, and often violent protests erupting outside houses of worship that have left many Jewish Americans feeling threatened as they seek to pray in peace.

Regardless of one's faith or political opinions, every person should be able to enter a synagogue, church, mosque, or temple without facing harassment and intimidation. The freedom to worship is one of our most fundamental liberties and we should hold on to it for dear life.

Our nation was founded on the principle that people of all backgrounds and beliefs deserve equal protection under the law. This Independence Day, let us celebrate the freedoms we enjoy and recommit ourselves to ensuring that every American can exercise those freedoms, including the freedom to worship safely and peacefully, and without fear. No mob has the right to take that away from us.

As the Pledge of Allegiance clearly states, “with liberty and justice for all.”