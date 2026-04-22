Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Two quick thoughts came to mind for the prompt.

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In Sefer Yeshaya (11:9), the Navi describes the Messianic era as a time when: “They shall neither harm nor destroy on all My holy mount, for the land shall be full of knowledge of the Lord as water covers the seabed.” Since water covers all of the seabed (otherwise it wouldn’t be a seabed), that’s a lot of “Knowledge of the L-rd.”

But it is also something for us to ponder: our default setting, as natural as water in a seabed, is “Knowledge of the L-rd.” Without the distractions and challenges of our lives, we would be so powerfully aware of Hashem’s presence. To be mindful and present is to be mindful of The Presence. And while that is Yeshayahu’s description of Yemos HaMashiach, we can catch glimpses of that Presence wherever and whenever we try.

Thought #2 was the Gemara in Taanis (7a) which says that water is compared to Torah as Torah, like water, “seeks” low ground: Water in that sense is humble. And Torah is best acquired by the humble person. At the same time, we know that water is a necessary component in all living things. Water covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, and water makes up more than 50% of a human body. For something so humble, it has a very significant role. Something else to consider: humility and significance do not contradict one another, but on the contrary, they complement one another. As if they are telling us to be ever-present as we never know when we are needed or how much we are needed….but don’t let it get to your head.

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