Photo Credit: Jewish Press

G-d gave this world a lush coloring book of nature. From the sky of azure blue to a rich realm of a verdant spectrum. A world of blooming trees of green and endless variety, beautifying and oxygenating this planet. A myriad of fruit trees feeding our earth with sustenance, an even spreading covering of green grass and foliage enriching our planet in a sheet of brilliant color.

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But there is one additional component, without which none of earth’s bounty could thrive. It is simple yet complicated; it is a formless, shapeless, colorless liquid which has sustained human life, plant life, animal life. And that is water – mayim. Water is the driving force of nature. It sustains us, nourishes us, energizes us. Yes, water is life.

Yes, water is also an object of visual pleasure, oceans, seas, lakes, rivers that fill the earth and surrounds us with infinite bounty. Watching a waterfall tumbling, cascading with endless force, unstoppable yet gentle, reminds us of the ongoing persistent life force that is water – the substance of life.

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