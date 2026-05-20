Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Milchig is the Yiddish word for dairy. And the German word for milk is milch. Yiddish is a West Germanic language hence the almost similar word for dairy.

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Anything that has milk in it, like cheese or cream, is dairy or milchig.

Milk actually comes from meat. Say what? Yes, the milk we drink and the milk-based foods we eat, like ice-cream, comes from animals that are 100 percent meat. Like cows, and goats.

Sounds like a contradiction. How can something that is produced in a pure meat entity bring forth its opposite? In a similar scenario you have a male baby developing for months and eventually exiting from a female body.

(It’s interesting to note that human milk is parve. So, if there was a medical requirement for an adult to drink human milk, he could have a cup of it with his hamburger.)

There’s a lesson to be learned from the fact that something can produce its opposite – like a male from a womb and milk from an animal. In a similar vein, an evil person can have saintly children and a tzaddik can have evil children. The lesson to absorb: judge what’s in front of you, not where he/she came from.

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