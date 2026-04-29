Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Some words just stay with you forever. For me, that word is nosh.

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Growing up, my mom never said “snack.” It was always, “Go have a nosh,” or “Don’t nosh too much before dinner.” And somehow, everything felt more fun and relaxed when it was called a nosh.

A nosh wasn’t a full meal. It was just a little something – standing in the kitchen, grabbing a bite of this and a taste of that. No rules, no plates, just enjoying food in the moment. It could be leftovers, something sweet, something salty… or a mix of everything.

Now I hear myself saying the exact same thing to my kids.

“Want a nosh?”

“Go take a nosh before you’re starving.”

And I love it, because it feels like a little piece of my childhood is still here, just passed down in the simplest way.

And if I’m being honest, my favorite thing to nosh on is popcorn. It’s just perfect – light, crunchy, a little salty, and so easy to keep reaching for more without even realizing. A bowl of popcorn never lasts long around me.

There’s something about noshing that isn’t just about food. It’s comfort. It’s habit. It’s those little in-between moments in the kitchen that somehow feel the most special.

Some things never change… and noshing is definitely one of them.

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